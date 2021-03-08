Female farmers protest against new Indian agriculture laws

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NEHA MEHROTRA and RISHI LEKHI
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of female farmers held sit-ins and a hunger strike in India's capital on Monday in protests on International Women's Day against new agricultural laws.

The demonstrations were held at multiple sites on the fringes of New Delhi where tens of thousands of farmers have camped for more than three months to protest against the laws they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of big corporations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the laws are necessary to modernize agriculture.

About 100 women wearing yellow and green scarfs sat cross-legged in front of a makeshift stage in Ghazipur, one of the many protest sites. Holding the flags of farm unions, they listened to female farm leaders speak from the stage and chanted slogans against the laws. At least 17 took part in a day-long hunger strike.

“Women are sitting here, out in the open, in protest, but Modi doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about mothers, sisters, and daughters. He doesn’t care about women. That’s clear,” said Mandeep Kaur, a female farmer who traveled 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) from Chhattisgarh state to participate in the protests.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to end the stalemate. The farmers have rejected an offer from the government to put the laws on hold for 18 months, saying they won’t settle for anything less than a complete repeal. They fear the laws will make family-owned farms unviable, eventually leaving them landless.

Women have been at the forefront of the protests, which have posed one of the biggest challenges to Modi since he took office in 2014. Many accompanied thousands of male farmers who arrived at the protest sites in late November and have since organized and led protest marches, run medical camps and massive soup kitchens that feed thousands, and raised demands for gender equality.

“Today Modi is sending wishes to women across the country on International Women’s Day. Who are these women he is sending wishes to? We are also like his daughters, but he clearly doesn’t care about us,” said Babli Singh, a farm leader.

International Women’s Day, sponsored by the United Nations since 1975, celebrates women’s achievements and aims to further their rights.

Women often embody what agricultural experts call an “invisible workforce” on India’s vast farmlands that often goes unnoticed.

Nearly 75% of rural women in India who work full-time are farmers, according to the anti-poverty group Oxfam India, and the numbers are expected to rise as more men migrate to cities for jobs. Yet, less than 13% of women own the land they till.

Demonstrations were also held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi near Parliament where about 100 women held placards denouncing the new laws and calling for their withdrawal.

“Today we are finding ourselves under attack at all fronts. As women, as peasants, as workers, as youth and students," said women rights activist Sucharita, who uses one name. “We are opposed to the laws that have been passed in favor of corporations."

___

Associated Press video journalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

    A French billionaire aviation industrialist and member of parliament has died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said. Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper. A judicial inquiry for eventual manslaughter charges is under way after Sunday’s crash in the town of Touques in Normandy, according to the regional prosecutor’s office in Lisieux.

  • Pro-democracy protest in Thailand passes without violence

    Demonstrators from Thailand’s student-led pro-democracy movement held a peaceful protest Saturday outside Bangkok’s Criminal Court to bring public attention to the plight of several of their detained leaders. The movement, a coalition of several groups, was launched last year with demands for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable. There were several protest marches Saturday, but the main one was held by a new faction of the student-led anti-government movement that calls itself REDEM — short for Restart Democracy — whose last demonstration on Feb. 28 ended in disarray amid violence.

  • Hong Kong expands vaccine programme to teachers, taxi drivers

    Hong Kong's top officials said on Monday that the city's vaccine programme would be expanded to include more priority groups including teachers and delivery workers, as fears grow over a series of adverse reactions following the vaccine rollout. At least two people have died and several fallen seriously ill after receiving a vaccination by China's Sinovac. "These serious adverse events are of much concern to us," Sophia Chan, the city's health secretary, told a news briefing on Monday.

  • Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife marries Seattle science teacher as Amazon boss says: ‘He is a great guy’

    Ms Scott is one of world’s richest people with wealth of around $53bn

  • Biden news – live: Trump ‘returns to New York’ as president’s Covid relief package set to sail through House

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • 'It's a girl': Harry and Meghan reveal gender of second child in Oprah Winfrey interview

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed they will be having a baby girl. The couple disclosed the gender of their second child during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Asked whether it would be a boy or a girl, the Duke responded: "It's a girl." Ms Winfrey asked him how he felt when he saw the ultrasound scan, and he said: "Amazing." The Duke said: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? "Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs." The Duchess said the baby is due "in the summer". Asked if they were "done" with two children, the Duke said "done". The Duchess added: "Two is it."

  • Case of reporter facing trial over BLM coverage seen as attack on press rights

    Iowa journalist Andrea Sahouri was arrested and charged last year while covering a Black Lives Matter protest The Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was arrested on 31 May 2020 arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest. Photograph: Andrea Sahouri/AP A journalist will face trial in Iowa on Monday on charges arising from her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last year, in a case condemned by Amnesty International and news organizations across the US as an assault on press freedom. Andrea Sahouri, a public safety reporter for the Des Moines Register, is charged with “failure to disperse and interference with official acts, misdemeanors”. If convicted, she could face a fine and 30 days in jail. She has pleaded not guilty. Sahouri was arrested at the protest in Des Moines on 31 May, six days after the killing of George Floyd by officers in Minneapolis, which touched off months of international protests against police brutality and for racial justice. She says she identified herself as a member of the press several times. But police pepper-sprayed and zip-tied her and her then boyfriend. Both were taken to Polk county jail. A Des Moines police officer, Luke Wilson, has said he believed Sahouri was a protester because she was not wearing press credentials. Because Wilson did not turn on his body camera as he was supposed to, there is no video footage of the incident. Sahouri did film herself recounting what happened, while detained in a police car. https://t.co/Gm87U1d0Za— Andrea May Sahouri (@andreamsahouri) June 1, 2020 The judge in the case, Lawrence McLellan, has declined to drop the charges but has ordered police to give body camera training materials to Sahouri’s defense team. Sahouri was one of many journalists targeted by police amid the wave of protests that followed the killing of Floyd. The trial of the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, is scheduled to begin on Monday. The CNN journalist Omar Jimenez, and his crew were arrested live on camera while covering a protest in Minneapolis. The NBC journalist Ali Velshi was shot in the leg with a rubber bullet, also live on camera. Donald Trump called what happened to Velshi “the most beautiful thing”. According to the US Press Freedom Tracker, 127 journalists were arrested or detained in 2020, compared with nine arrested or detained in 2019. Sahouri is one of 13 to face criminal charges. The Des Moines Register has expressed support for its reporter. “It’s frightening that so many arrests and detainments have happened in a country that considers itself a beacon of press freedom,” it said in an editorial. “There’s disturbing evidence in some cases that police targeted those arrested because they were journalists.” The Register’s editor, Carol Hunter, told USA Today: “Freedom of the press rests on news-gathering. This really is an attack on a fundamental part of being able to bring people the news.” Amnesty International urged the Polk county attorney, John Sarcone, to “immediately drop the spurious criminal charges against Des Moines Register journalist … who was arrested simply for doing her job as a reporter.”

  • Thailand charges more activists with sedition, royal insults

    Prosecutors in Thailand charged 18 pro-democracy activists with sedition on Monday, while lodging additional charges of insulting the monarchy against three of them. The sedition charges, which carry a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison, stem from an antigovernment rally in September, though details on the alleged offenses were not immediately clear. The three charged with violating the lese majeste law, which outlaws criticism of senior members of the royal family, are Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa and Panupong Jadnok.

  • New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

    New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year. "This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Ardern said in a statement.

  • Chinese director of 'Nomadland' faces controversy at home

    Chloe Zhao's success — she's the first Asian woman and the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for best director for her film “Nomadland” — has not been met with universal applause in her country of birth. Censors have removed some social media posts about the film, which has raised questions about whether it will still be released in China. Over the past week, Chinese web users questioned whether Zhao, who was educated in the U.K. and the U.S., was still a Chinese citizen and if she could be counted as Chinese given a critical comment she made about the country in 2013.

  • 'The Walking Dead' teased Daryl's romantic love interest episodes earlier in a small moment you likely missed

    On Sunday's "Talking Dead," Melissa McBride said "TWD" seemed to hint at Lynn Collins' eventual introduction of the show earlier on season 10.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Prince Harry says he's 'disappointed' in Prince Charles, but will work to 'heal' their relationship

    Prince Harry gave an honest assessment of his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, telling Oprah Winfrey that he has "compassion" for both of them because the are "trapped" inside the royal family. During an interview that aired on CBS Sunday night, Harry said he did not "blindside" his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with the news that he would be stepping back from his royal duties, saying he has too much "respect" for her. Last year, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from Britain to California, and he said that recently, he's actually spoken to the queen more than usual, and they have a "really good relationship." It's been harder to relate with his father, though. Harry said he is "disappointed" in him, and does not think the family did enough to protect Markle from bad press. "I saw history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was hounded by tabloids. Harry said he asked for help, but Charles stopped answering his calls. Had he received assistance, "we wouldn't have left," Harry said, but "we did what we had to do." He denied having long ago decided he would leave his royal duties, and Markle backed him up. "I left my career, my life," she said. "I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever." Harry told Winfrey he has money his mother left him, and believes she would have been "very angry at how this has played out, and sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy." Today, Harry said Charles is accepting his phone calls, but "there's a lot to work through there." He thought his father would be more understanding, and "there's a lot of hurt that's happened." It is now one of Harry's "priorities to try and heal that relationship," he added. As for William, Harry said he "loves him to bits" but "we're on different paths." Through Markle, Harry said he was able to see he was stuck in the "institution" he was born into, and his father and brother "are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that." More stories from theweek.comBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interviewWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingExperimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

  • The 10 biggest bombshells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in their Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts, while Prince Harry said Charles stopped returning his phone calls.

  • 'The Walking Dead' made an unexpected choice concerning Daryl's romantic life after a decade

    "TWD" is stirring the pot with Daryl's sexuality after 10 seasons. Fans have been vocal on who they have wanted to see Daryl paired with, if anyone.

  • Business leaders warn Nicola Sturgeon of Covid economic firestorm as she argues indy ref two needed

    Scotland's business leaders have pleaded with Nicola Sturgeon to start paying more attention to the economic devastation wrought by the Covid pandemic as she renewed her demands for a second independence referendum. Speaking ahead of the First Minister's statement on Tuesday on easing lockdown, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) argued the success of the UK's vaccination programme meant she could allow firms to reopen more quickly. Tim Allan, the business group's president, warned Ms Sturgeon she needs to put out "a fire raging through this country which has burnt up many small businesses." Although health factors have dominated the First Minister's decision-making, he said the vaccine roll-out means she could "take a more balanced approach to the economic harm that has hitherto been shown." Ms Sturgeon insisted that the SNP was "laser-focussed on keeping Scotland safe" but argued that another vote on leaving the UK was needed. Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said last week it could be staged later this year. She highlighted the success of the Covid vaccination programme but did not mention that Scotland doses were procured by the UK Government, or that her ministers had wanted to join the EU's disastrous programme.

  • Top disease expert says US in the 'eye of the hurricane' as COVID cases decline amid growing concern over spread of UK variant

    Osterholm warned about the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that was first discovered in the UK and has "wreaked havoc" in Europe.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.