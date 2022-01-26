Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games

The Daily Beast

Zach GibsonFar-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed to have pleaded the Fifth this week during a closed-door deposition with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Monday evening, in a segment of his InfoWars radio program first flagged by Politico, Jones then proceeded to divulge about his experience during the attempted insurrection and revealed the questions asked of him by the congressional committee.“I just had a very intense experience being interrogat