A female was found dead in a Lakeville parking lot early Tuesday, and a man has been arrested, authorities said.

Police said they made the discovery about 2:40 a.m. near 203rd Street and Icefall Trail.

The female's identity is not yet known, police said.

Police have a man in custody, and they are saying nothing more about him or a possible motive behind the death.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482