Female guests at Tahoe-area resort wake up to intruder fondling their feet, authorities say

Investigators were looking for a prowler who reportedly entered two rooms at a Lake Tahoe-area resort and fondled the feet of sleeping female guests earlier this week, authorities said.

The first incident occurred Sunday morning and the second around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline, Nevada, just off Highway 50, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the resort.

Both resort rooms were on the ground floor, and investigators believe the intruder entered the rooms through an unsecured exterior screen door, sheriff’s officials said. The female guest in each incident was asleep and woke up to find the intruder in their room fondling their feet.

Shortly after the guests woke up, the intruder left the room through the exterior sliding screen door, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded residents and visitors staying in the Lake Tahoe area to secure all exterior doors.

Authorities asked anyone with information about these intruder incidents to call Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.