Female hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed in Marshall-Shadeland

Police are investigating after a female was stabbed in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood late Thursday.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Hall Street for reports of an aggravated assault.

A female victim reportedly walked to find help after being stabbed in the neck at a nearby location, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Medics took her to a local hospital in critical condition. Police located a crime scene inside a home on Rothpletz Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

