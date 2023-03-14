Female hurt in late-night shooting at amusement park in Columbia, police say

A female was injured Monday in a late-night shooting at an amusement park, the Columbia Police Department said.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers began investigating a shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park, according to police. That’s at 140 Parkridge Drive, near Exit 102 on Interstate 26 and the Harbison shopping district.

Frankie’s is open until 10 p.m. on Monday’s, according to the amusement park’s website.

Columbia police officers at the scene of a shooting.

A female was shot in the lower body, police said. Further information on her condition was not available.

There was no word if the victim is an adult, or was targeted by the shooter.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about the person who pulled the trigger was not available, and police said the shooter left Frankie’s after firing the weapon.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, and no arrests have been reported, but the shooting continues to be investigated by police. Officers questioned employees and reviewed security footage from the amusement park.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Frankie’s has an arcade, miniature golf, as well as a variety of rides among other interactive options and is a popular destination for children and family parties. It has other locations in South Carolina and North Carolina.