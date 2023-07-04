Female inmate died at Santa Fe County jail Saturday

Jul. 3—A female inmate at the Santa Fe County jail died Saturday at the facility, a spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

Victoria Nevarez, 32, died while in custody. She had been incarcerated since April.

A Santa Fe County official declined to provide details surrounding Nevarez's death Monday.

"Like with all incidents of this magnitude, we can not comment further," Santa Fe County Strategic and Operational Planning director Cindy McKee wrote in an email Monday.

Neverez's mother Rose Nevarez said she was still awaiting a return call from the state Office of the Medical Investigator regarding the cause of death, but said she believed her daughter's medical needs were ignored by officials at the jail.

"I'm going to try to get a lawyer to sue them for wrongful death because she was complaining and complaining that she couldn't breathe and they didn't do anything about it," Rose Nevarez said in a telephone interview.

Victoria Nevarez had been hospitalized in March following a fire in the camper trailer she lived in outside her mother's home, Rose Nevarez said, and had complained in phone calls in the week before her death she was having a hard time breathing.

Nevarez said she suspected her daughter might have pneumonia and talked to several jail officials about it before her daughter's death. She claimed they didn't seem to take her concerns seriously.

"Monday is the last day I talked to a guy at the jail," she said. "He said she was walking fine. I said, 'Who cares how she's walking? The problem is her breathing, not her walking.'"

Nevarez said she last talked to her daughter Friday and encouraged her to submit a request to be seen by a doctor, but her daughter felt doing so was pointless.

"She said, 'They don't give a flying-you-know what' — that's what she told me," Nevarez said. "She told me one of the [corrections officers] had cleared her, saying she didn't need medical help."

According to online jail records, Victoria Nevarez was being held without bond on multiple charges, including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, DWI 5th offense, resisting an officer and driving with a revoked license. The charges stemmed from a case in which she was accused of driving off in her mother's truck without permission, according to court records.

Her mother called police because "she believed [her daughter] was possibly on drugs, and may crash and hurt someone," according to a prosecution motion for pre-trial detention in the case.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the red F-150 parked outside the La Cienega Community Center and saw Victoria Nevarez slumped over the steering wheel, but when she looked up she put the truck in gear and drove around the deputy, according to the motion.

She subsequently fled police at speeds of up to 100 mph and continued to run even after officers used spike strips to deflate her tires. She eventually lost control and drove off the road, the document states.

Victoria Nevarez had a criminal history that that dated to 2009, court records show. She'd been charged several times with speeding, DWI and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as disorderly conduct, battery on a peace officer and shoplifting.

"The Defendant has a horrible history of appearing for court hearings," state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington wrote in an April 28 order directing that Nevarez be held without bond.

The judge also noted she had a a long history of bench warrants for failing to appear, violating conditions of release and probation violations.

"The Defendant is a chronic addict with unresolved substance abuse issues," Ellington wrote in the order.

"It was a long criminal history but it wasn't violent," Nevarez's defense attorney Michael Jones said in a phone interview Monday. "It's what I expect to see in people that have drug and alcohol addiction. She was a nice person. It is a loss to her family and her friends."

Rose Nevarez said Victoria was one of 10 children and the third one she'd outlived.

Victoria Nevarez was a Capital High graduate and studied biology at the University of New Mexico prior to her death. She worked for a tax preparation company, a hotel and a fast-food restaurant in the past, but became depressed after she lost custody of her 8-year-old daughter some years back, her mother said.