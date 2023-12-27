Female inmate dies on Christmas morning

Dec. 26—A 32-year-old woman died at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday morning.

The cause of her death is being investigated.

At 6:48 a.m., Albuquerque Ambulance and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency at the jail. Life-saving measures were taken until Olivia Martinez, an MDC inmate, was pronounced dead 16 minutes later at 7:04 a.m., MDC spokeswoman Candace Hopkins said in a news release.

Hopkins said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office was notified and responded to the facility.

The MDC Office of Professional Standards and BCSO will look into the incident while the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will investigate the cause of Martinez's death, she said.