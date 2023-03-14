Female inmate dies at EC County Jail

Mar. 13—EAU CLAIRE — A 29-year-old female inmate has died at the Eau Claire County Jail, authorities say.

According to Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl:

The woman was found unresponsive on Sunday.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has requested another area sheriff's office and the Eau Claire County medical examiner to conduct an independent investigation into this death.

The Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the name of the woman at this time because of the ongoing investigation.