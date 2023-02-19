Female inmate escapes from county custody

Feb. 18—An inmate from the Calhoun County women's jail escaped Saturday night before being found in a gas station bathroom, according to officials.

Lt. Falon Hurst told The Anniston Star that the inmate, Danielle Reynolds, 28, of Attalla, was a part of a cleanup crew outside of the women's jail in Anniston, located at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center. She and other inmates were cleaning garbage around 6 p.m. around the women's facility taking it to the dumpster when she ran.

"The officer wasn't able to pursue due to guarding the remaining inmates," Hurst said.

Both the Calhoun County Sheriff's office and the Anniston Police Department responded with a search of the area. The inmate was located about an hour later hiding inside of a bathroom at a former gas station on 10th Street and Gurnee Avenue, according to Hurst.

Reynolds will be charged with escape second and burglary third for the incident.

Hurst said that Reynolds was being held in the county jail for a probation violation and had only a couple of weeks left to serve on her 30-day term.

