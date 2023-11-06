Female Israeli soldier stabbed by ‘terrorist’ in east Jerusalem

The scene of the incident in east Jerusalem on Monday after the attacker was shot dead - Ammar Awad/Reuters

A female Israeli soldier was stabbed and seriously wounded by a Palestinian “terrorist” in east Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

The knife-wielding attacker was shot dead.

Separately, the Palestinian health ministry said that Israeli forces had killed a young Palestinian man and seriously injured three others in the town of Halhul, in the south of the West Bank.

“A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at Shalem police station and stabbed a female soldier ... border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting,” police said in a statement.

Police said that a female soldier was seriously wounded and another suffered light injuries.

The Israeli emergency services said that they had provided medical treatment to the two wounded officers, both aged 20.

The assailant was identified by police as a young Palestinian from the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya.

It added that “another suspect” had been arrested near the scene of the attack, which has been cordoned off.

It is the latest violence to flare up in the area as Israel deepens its military offensive in Gaza.

On Oct 30, a Palestinian stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli police officer before being shot dead in east Jerusalem, police said.

Israeli forces have stepped up their ground offensive in Gaza as part of the military response to the Hamas attacks on Oct 7 that officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with more than 240 people taken hostage.

In the West Bank, more than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since the start of hostilities on Oct 7, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory saying that 9,770 people have been killed and about two-thirds of that number were women and children.

