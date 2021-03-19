Female jogger in Murrysville claims man solicited her twice for sex

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 19—A Murrysville man was charged by police with stalking this week after a female jogger reported he twice approached her in recent months and solicited her for sex.

Mark A. Loesch, 49, was charged via mailed summons with two counts each of stalking and criminal attempt to solicit prostitution by Murrysville police after a two-month investigation into separate incidents in November and January as the woman jogged in vicinity of School Road in the municipality.

Officer Joseph Malone reported that the woman called police from a nearby home after second incident 9:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

According to court documents, the woman said he was first approached by a man in a Subaru SUV in about the same area in November. The woman said the man offered her $100 to engage in a sex act, but she responded with a profanity "and he drove away."

The woman told Malone she quickly recognized the same man when he stopped on Jan. 24.

"I know you told me no the last time, but what if I pay you $400?," she said the man asked her.

She again rebuffed his solicitation offer with a profanity, Malone said, but was able to memorize his license plate number.

"He responded, 'I'm sorry' and drove off," Malone said.

Police learned through the plate number that Loesch lives about three miles from where the incidents occurred. Police say he also drives a maroon 2013 Subaru SUV.

Malone said Loesch denied the allegations and offered to take a lie detector test.

Loesch could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Loesch has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 27.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden should hold live online talks in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low. Putin, speaking on television, cited a Russian children's playground chant to scathingly respond to Biden's accusation with the comment that "he who said it, did it.” In an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin was a killer.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called 'the prom king and queen of MAGA land.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The couple, who began dating in 2018, just sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.

  • Russia Threatens Vax Sabotage, Blackmail & Spy Boost After Biden Calls Putin a ‘Killer’

    ERIC BARADAT,PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Kremlin was unquestionably furious about President Joe Biden’s Wednesday interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. In contrast to former President Donald Trump’s outright refusal to condemn the Russian leader for any of his actions, when Biden was asked whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer,” he succinctly replied, “Mmm-hmm, I do.”On Thursday, Putin appeared rattled and irritated as he personally addressed Biden’s remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.Angrily glaring into the lens of the camera, Putin forced a smile and said of Biden, “I wish him good health.” The loaded response could be read as an implied threat, but it most likely refers to ongoing efforts by Kremlin-controlled state media to portray the American president as a hapless elder suffering from dementia.Russian State TV Is Really Missing Trump Now Biden’s Sanctions Hit Over NavalnyTo achieve this desired impression, Russian state media often airs clips of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson assailing the mental capabilities of the U.S. leader. The campaign to portray President Biden as mentally unfit started well before he was elected, and on that front—and on many others—Russian propaganda narratives seamlessly blended with those of Fox News.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that "there hasn't been anything like this in history" and described the U.S. president’s statements as “very bad.”On the same day the ABC interview aired, Russia recalled its U.S. ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, “for consultations” about relations with the United States. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that relations between Moscow and Washington “have been going through hard times,” blaming the U.S. for bringing them “to a dead end.”Putin didn’t even bother denying Biden’s “killer” accusation during his Thursday appearance on Russian state TV. Instead, the Russian president retorted with a commentary that roughly translates to “It takes one to know one.”In fact, there is little doubt that Putin bears responsibility for bloodshed abroad; in Ukraine, Georgia, and Syria, and against his own citizens living on foreign soil. Putin was accused of ordering the attempted assassination of his most vocal and effective domestic rival, Alexei Navalny, by a military-grade nerve agent Novichok last year. Putin’s government has also been linked to the 2018 poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in England, and the shooting of a former commander of Chechen separatists in Berlin in 2019. Notably, in 2006, Putin signed a law legalizing targeted killings of “extremists” abroad. This Wednesday, the U.S. imposed additional sanctions against Russia for using chemical weapons against dissidents.Most Russian lawmakers, pundits, and state media experts didn’t even attempt to argue against Biden’s perception of President Putin as a “killer.” They merely recoiled at the unthinkable idea of openly criticizing Putin, which is not only a taboo in the Motherland, but dangerous. “You can think whatever you want, you just don’t say it out loud,” argued politician Sergey Stankevich, appearing on The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev.Vladimir Soloviev, the host of the show, grimly surmised the meaning of the U.S. president’s statements: “This is a declaration of the New Cold War. Of course, we will respond—and we will respond very harshly.”“He let it slip because he is an elderly person. Perhaps he doesn’t realize that the American president shouldn’t be saying these kinds of things out loud,” suggested Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov. Karen Shakhnazarov, a prominent fixture of Russian state TV news talk shows, argued against propaganda tropes about Biden’s allegedly ailing mental health. “He is an experienced old wolf,” Shakhnazarov asserted, “He understands exactly what he’s saying… there should be a harsh response.”“This is a scandalous statement,” asserted Konstantin Zatulin, member of Russia’s lower house of parliament, “We shouldn’t stand for it. At the very minimum, Biden should be ostracized from all relations.”Russian state media pundits and experts, many of whom openly miss Biden’s predecessor, gushed about Trump finding the “correct words” when former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked him whether Putin is a killer. Instead of a straightforward answer, Trump responded to O’Reilly with another question, asking him, “You think our country is so innocent?”The host of the Russian state TV show 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov, reminisced about the former president referring to Vladimir Putin as “a great guy.” Popov bitterly marveled: “A surprising transformation, from “great guy” to “killer” in such a short time!”With Biden at the helm, Russian lawmakers and talking heads appeared stumped as to the exact measures that could be taken against the United States. There was universal agreement that the response would be nonlinear, asymmetrical, and decidedly dirty. Pundits and experts proposed a variety of measures: from underhanded tactics to undermine U.S. vaccines, to impeding the functions of U.S. businessmen operating in Russia, to stopping cooperation in space and interfering in U.S. relations with Iran and China.Appearing on Russia’s 60 Minutes, Alexei Timofeev, political commentator for state media outlet Sputnik, suggested “releasing the kompromat” against Biden. Timofeev argued that after Biden’s comments about Putin, the U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan “should have holes on the knees of his pants,” begging the Kremlin for forgiveness.“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” threatened Igor Korotchenko, member of the Defense Ministry's public advisory council. During his appearance on 60 Minutes, Korotchenko proposed radically ratcheting up the number of resident spies in the United States. He angrily asserted, “We need to grab them by the udders and obtain access to any information whenever we need it. That will be the best response.”“They crossed the red line,” claimed Dmitry Abzalov, Director of the Center for Strategic Communications, on 60 Minutes. The host of the program, Evgeny Popov, ominously predicted, “The world will never be the same.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • Who Are They? FBI Asks Public to ID 10 Men Shown on Violent Capitol Riot Videos

    FBI/YoutubeSince the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of MAGA supporters breached the building and injured dozens of law-enforcement officials, federal authorities have been playing a game of catch-up.While more than 300 rioters have been identified, the FBI believes almost triple that number participated in the deadly attacks—and is relying on the public’s help to find 10 unidentified individuals that are believed to have committed the most violent offenses.In a slew of videos released Thursday by the FBI, Capitol rioters can be seen shoving, bashing, and attacking police trying to stop the mob from storming the Capitol with clubs and chemical sprays. In one video, a man is seen dangling a fire extinguishing over a metal railing before spraying officers, while in another a rioter can be seen repeatedly striking a line of officers with a baton.In one video captured on a police officer’s body camera, a man in a MAGA hat is seen charging at multiple officers and attempting to push them to the ground. Another clip shows a separate man in a MAGA hat using a pole to violently beat officers. A third rioter wielding what appears to be an electroshock device can be seen in a crowd fighting with officers— repeatedly hitting the law enforcers with the baton-like device while a loud buzz and bright flashes can be seen.“I want to warn you that these images are disturbing. You will see officers being punched; beaten with sticks, flagpoles, and their own shields; as well as being sprayed with a variety of unknown substances,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement announcing the videos. “Speaking as a law-enforcement officer—but also as an American citizen—it is alarming to watch these videos.”The new footage marks the FBI’s latest push to apprehend those who were most violent during the insurrection that killed five individuals, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. On Monday, two men were arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Sicknick and other officers with bear spray. Hours after the attack, Sicknick died at a local hospital—although the details of his death are still unknown.D’Antuono noted Thursday that the arrest of those two men—Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios—was only made possible from public tips. Shane Jenkins, who was arrested this month after allegedly using throwing a “metal pipe, a desk drawer, and a flagpole” at officers on Jan. 6, was identified with the help of online sleuths and tips, D’Antuono said.Riot Suspects Bear-Sprayed Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick in the Face Before He Died: ProsecutorsAmong the 300 individuals charged in the riots are several members of right-wing extremist groups who are accused of training and planning for the riots for at least two months and coordinating on the ground to ensure maximum damage at the Capitol as legislators met to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The FBI said Thursday that more than 65 people that have been arrested for their actions on Jan. 6 are facing charges for assaulting law enforcement officers.And the clips released by the FBI on Thursday show the extent of violence and chaos that ensued from these rioters during the insurrection. In one clip, a white man wearing a blue face covering can be seen screaming and aggressively grabbing an officer’s mask to jerk his face forward. As a result, the cop, who is among a line of officers in riot gear trying to contain the group, has his head bashed against a shield multiple times.“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” D’Antuono said Thursday. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden says 'tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout

    U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday that it will be “tough” for him to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw the last troops from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war. Biden’s comments to ABC News were his most extensive to date about the deadline set in an accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump in February 2020. His interview aired a day before Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan, a delegation of top Afghan officials and opposition leaders and Taliban negotiators meet in Moscow in an attempt to kickstart deadlocked peace talks.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • EXPLAINER: NKorea's anger to US may actually be an overture

    After giving the Biden administration the silent treatment for two months, North Korea this week marshalled two powerful women to warn Washington over combined military exercises with South Korea and the diplomatic consequences of its “hostile” policies toward Pyongyang. The timing of the North Korean statements was carefully chosen, with the comments landing on front pages and newscasts as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Asia for talks with U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul about the North Korean threat and other regional challenges.

  • Patriots trade Izzo to Houston, re-sign Van Noy

    Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots after one year with the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy confirmed reports that he was returning to Foxborough on a two-year, $13 million deal in a short video posted on Twitter. New England also continued to add depth to its run defense by reaching an agreement with former Packers defensive end Montravius Adams.

  • Vatican ruling on same-sex couples prompts defiance, pain, confusion

    The Vatican's directive banning the blessing of same-sex unions has sparked defiance among some priests in Europe and left bishops perplexed on how to minister to gay Catholics. Conservatives praised the ruling, issued on Monday by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, but it greatly disappointed gay Catholics, who felt their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. "I feel vicarious shame for my Church," Johan Bonny, the Roman Catholic bishop of Antwerp, Belgium, wrote in a commentary on Wednesday in the Flemish newspaper De Standard.

  • Putin wants to debate Biden after U.S. leader's 'killer' remark

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden should hold live online talks in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low. Putin, speaking on television, cited a Russian children's playground chant to scathingly respond to Biden's accusation with the comment that "he who said it, did it.” In an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin was a killer.

  • Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

    Rayshard Brooks was killed last June when Atlanta police responding to a report of a man asleep in a car blocking a drive-thru shot him as he tried to run away. “I think all the time about how that could've ended differently if police responded instead,” said social work master’s student Michelle Perin, an EMT and crisis worker for the team known as CAHOOTS, short for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. A 2020 report on reimagining policing by the National Association of Social Workers suggests collaboration could strengthen public safety, reduce racist incidents and improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

  • Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccine goal Friday

    With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesaving shots. The Biden administration revealed the outlines of a plan to “loan” a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the U.S. is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    Nasa's newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet - a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released on Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. "If I heard these sounds driving my car, I'd pull over and call for a tow," Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written Nasa statement. "But if you take a minute to consider what you're hearing and where it was recorded, it makes perfect sense." Perseverance - the biggest, most advanced rover ever sent to Mars - landed near an ancient river delta on Feb. 18 to search for signs of past life. Samples will be taken from the most promising rocks for eventual return to Earth.

  • Former roommate says Georgia suspected shooter expressed shame over sex addiction

    A former roommate of the Georgia man charged with eight murders in attacks at Atlanta-area day spas said the shooter told him of an addiction that compelled him to visit massage parlors seeking sex.

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • Team Biden’s First Big China Meeting Descends Into Chaos

    Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty The Biden administration’s first senior-level meeting with China quickly deteriorated into finger-pointing between Chinese and American officials, according to reporters present at the talks.Amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with their Chinese counterparts, State Councilor Wang Yi and foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, in Alaska on Thursday. The U.S. officials stopped in Anchorage to attend the talks on their way back from trips to South Korea and Japan.In his opening remarks, Blinken reportedly criticized China for its treatment of Uyghur minorities, its cyber attacks against the U.S., and its tight grasp on Hong Kong.According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Jiechi responded by saying that the U.S. is the “champion” of cyber attacks, that it has a “deeply-rooted human rights problem”—including its history of killing Black people—and that the country doesn’t represent “global public opinion.”🚨 Frosty opening to Biden delegation mtg with China. US is the champion of cyber attacks, doesn't represent global public opinion, and has history of killing blacks, Yang Jiechi tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. Yang says their opening remarks weren’t normal; mine neither.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021 CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood tweeted that, as camera crews were about to leave after opening remarks, Blinken asked them to stay because “he has more to add before they get down to work.”This first US-China meeting already off to a fiery start. After both sides give opening remarks, where China blasts US for a #of things including recent HK sanctions, @SecBlinken tells the cameras, which are leaving, to stay. Says he has more to add before they get down to work.— Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 18, 2021 The Alaska talks were to be a deciding factor on whether U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting next month, according to earlier reporting by Bloomberg. The fiery exchange on Thursday may have put the prospects of that meeting into question.In his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, Blinken said that “managing our relationship with China” was “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”The Biden administration has yet to roll back Trump-era sanctions imposed on China, and Sullivan told the top Chinese diplomats on Thursday that while the U.S. does “not seek conflict" with China, "we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends,” according to Reuters. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.