Female jogger in Murrysville claims man solicited her twice for sex

Mar. 19—A Murrysville man was charged by police with stalking this week after a female jogger reported he twice approached her in recent months and solicited her for sex.

Mark A. Loesch, 49, was charged via mailed summons with two counts each of stalking and criminal attempt to solicit prostitution by Murrysville police after a two-month investigation into separate incidents in November and January as the woman jogged in the vicinity of School Road in the municipality.

Officer Joseph Malone reported that the woman called police from a nearby home after the second incident on Jan. 24 at 9:30 p.m.

According to court documents, the woman said she was first approached by a man in a Subaru SUV in about the same area in November. The woman said the man offered her $100 to engage in a sex act, but she responded with a profanity "and he drove away."

The woman told Malone she quickly recognized the same man when he stopped on Jan. 24.

"I know you told me no the last time, but what if I pay you $400?," she said the man asked her.

She again rebuffed his solicitation offer with a profanity, Malone said, but was able to memorize his license plate number.

"He responded, 'I'm sorry' and drove off," Malone said.

Police learned through the plate number that Loesch lives about three miles from where the incidents occurred. Police say he also drives a maroon 2013 Subaru SUV.

Malone said Loesch denied the allegations and offered to take a lie detector test.

Loesch could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Loesch has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 27.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .