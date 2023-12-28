Female LAPD officer sues city after husband sends nude photos of her to co-workers

A woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles one year after her husband was charged with six misdemeanor counts for allegedly sending sexually explicit photos and videos of his wife to his colleagues and other men.

Both individuals are police officers with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman’s lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, “charges the department with sexual harassment, whistleblower retaliation and failure to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation,” according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

A representative for the city attorney’s office told KTLA that they do not comment on pending litigation.

The woman, whose name has not been disclosed, is seeking unspecified damages. In court documents, she has only been identified by her first name and the first initial of her last name, according to the Times.

The plaintiff’s husband, Brady Lamas, is facing six misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to a December 2022 release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Lamas allegedly shared the images between Dec. 29, 2021, and Jan. 24, 2022 in a group chat on Kik, a messaging app. His wife discovered them on Jan. 30, according to an application for a restraining order against Lamas obtained by the Times.

The woman also claims that Lamas’ actions led to her being “sexually harassed by other officers in the department” for over a year, the Times reported.

Male LAPD employees approached Lamas’ wife, stared at her “intently,” and said things like “Brady is a lucky man” and “He doesn’t know how good he has it,” she said in a court filing.

At the time, she thought those comments were “unusual,” not knowing that the men had seen explicit photos of her, she said.

“My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me,” she wrote. “I would have preferred that he punched me in the face.”

In the lawsuit, she also alleges that the LAPD “did nothing to ensure that the images would no longer be shared by any of the officers who had obtained them.”

Last year, the LAPD said Lamas had been assigned home pending an internal investigation since Jan. 31, 2022, the day after his wife allegedly found that he had shared explicit photos of her.

“The Department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office with this matter and is troubled by the officer’s alleged off-duty conduct, which does not reflect the values of the Los Angeles Police Department,” the statement added.

