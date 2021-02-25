Marine behind viral sexual-misconduct TikTok video says her perpetrator was an advocate for sexual-assault victims

Ryan Pickrell
4 min read
Four unidentified US Marines in Orlando, Florida on December 20, 2020.
Four unidentified US Marines at a sporting event in Orlando, Florida, on December 20. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

  • The Marine behind a viral TikTok on sexual misconduct provided more information about the offense.

  • She said the man was a uniformed advocate tasked with supporting sexual-assault victims.

  • The woman issued a statement highlighting the severity of the military's sexual-abuse problem.

The Marine behind a viral TikTok video criticizing the Corps through tears for its reaction to sexual misconduct says the service member who wronged her was a victim advocate tasked with supporting sexual-assault survivors.

"In October 2019 while deployed, I reported my coworker for sexual misconduct, who was also a Uniformed Victim Advocate," the Marine said in a written statement first reported by CBS News, referring to US military personnel trained to assist victims of sexual assault.

"I had proof and witnesses," she continued. "That same night my Command confronted this Marine and he admitted to what he had done."

The Marine Corps has characterized the misconduct as the "wrongful appropriation and distribution of personal information," with one official telling Insider that the offending actions were of a sexual nature. It apparently involved the nonconsensual distribution of photos or video, Insider learned.

"That next morning that same Marine was still the Platoon Sergeant holding formation while I hid in my room, ashamed of what had happened," the woman wrote in her statement.

She said that the Marine was eventually removed from the installation where she was stationed but that the Corps left her in the dark on what actions were being taken.

She recalled telling her commanding officer: "I think we need a better vetting system for Uniformed Victim Advocates. I do not want to be in the same unit as this Marine when we get back to the United States."

The woman said she learned just before she returned to the US that she would be assigned to the same office with the Marine who admitted to sexual misconduct. She was, however, able to get assigned to another unit.

In December, she testified against the Marine before a separation board, where she says she heard people defend the man, saying things like: "He made a mistake and fell into temptation, but he could be a great leader."

The woman said the board decided to force the Marine out of the service but with an honorable discharge, an outcome she already considered unjust and unfair.

But then last Thursday, she said, she was notified that a commanding general at her installation had decided to retain the Marine "despite his crimes." The Corps has said the separation process for the Marine is still ongoing.

'Deeply disturbing'

Her understanding that the man is not being kicked out over the misconduct is what led her to make the TikTok video that went viral, a video in which she tearfully said: "This is exactly why f---ing females in the military f---ing kill themselves. This is exactly why nobody f---ing takes it seriously."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responded to the video in a press briefing on Friday, calling it "deeply disturbing" and telling reporters he had asked his staff to look into what had happened.

II Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement Tuesday that the accusations the woman made against her fellow service member were investigated and substantiated.

"The Marine was found guilty, receiving a non-judicial punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was reduced in rank, received forfeiture of pay, and was processed for administrative separation from the service," II Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement Tuesday. "Final actions in the administrative separation process are ongoing."

A II MEF representative confirmed that the man in question was, as the woman in the video said, a "trained Uniformed Victim Advocate."

For the Marines, a uniformed victim advocate is someone who has been trained "to provide information, guidance (referrals), and support to Marines and sailors who have been sexually assaulted," according to the service. Support is available 24/7 to service members.

The woman whom Insider confirmed to be a Marine sergeant did not respond to requests for comment from Insider.

The Marine behind the viral TikTok, who is also a victim of sexual assault by another fellow Marine, told CBS News: "I have experienced Military Sexual Trauma throughout my entire time in the service."

Highlighting the severity of the sexual-abuse problem in the military, she said that she has "connected with thousands of men and women who have dealt with Military Sexual Trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome stemming from sexual assault and harassment while serving."

"I am not a one in a million story," she wrote.

CBS News reports that in 2019, there were 7,825 reports of sexual assault in the US armed forces, but only 363 of those cases, or 4.6%, ever went to court martial. Statistics for 2020 are not available, but the new defense secretary has said that addressing sexual assault and harassment is a top priority.

