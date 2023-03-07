The female mayor in Tokyo fighting Japan's sexist attitudes

Shaimaa Khalil - BBC Tokyo correspondent
·6 min read
Satoko Kishimoto on the campaign trail
Satoko Kishimoto was elected mayor of Suginami last June - the district's first ever female leader

Satoko Kishimoto finds running one of Tokyo's main districts to be a lonely job.

Back in June, the 48-year-old became the first female mayor in the history of Suginami. The former environmental activist and democracy advocate managed to beat the conservative incumbent by just 200 votes - a shock win for an independent candidate with no experience holding public office.

Since then she has vowed to challenge the country's male-dominated politics. As things stand, she is one of only three female mayors in Tokyo's 23 main districts.

"We have to recognise as a national crisis this under-representation of women in politics," Ms Kishimoto said.

"Women's representation has stayed almost the same for 75 years. This is insane!"

Japan is the world's third largest economy, but it has an abysmal record when it comes to the gender gap index. In the most recent report released by the World Economic Forum in July 2022, Japan ranked 116th out of 146 countries.

It is the worst performing G7 nation when it comes to gender issues. The country has never had a female prime minister, and there are only two women in the current cabinet.

I met Ms Kishimoto for the first time as she cycled into Suginami City Hall building for work - unusual for an average Japanese politician.

Satoko Kishimoto
The former environmental activist cycles to work in Tokyo

She tells me the first few months on the job have been a rough ride.

"As a fairly young woman… [this job] is automatically difficult," she said.

"I'm not from bureaucracy, I'm not a politician. When I speak, people listen. But they're not so easily convinced."

By people, she means the men she works with. In her own district, most of the senior political posts below that of mayor are held by men.

"Issues like climate change, diversity, gender equality have been challenged by older politics - by the boys' club politics."

She tells me it's frustrating for her and her staff.

"I really want to debate policies. But [a lot of] time is wasted in the city council addressing criticism and personal attacks."

&quot;Women's representation has stayed almost the same for 75 years. This is insane!&quot;, Source: Satoko Kishimoto, Source description: Mayor of Suginami, Image:
"Women's representation has stayed almost the same for 75 years. This is insane!", Source: Satoko Kishimoto, Source description: Mayor of Suginami, Image:

This criticism is mostly about her gender but also her credentials and the fact that she doesn't have the relevant experience. Essentially, she's been abroad for too long - for the last 20 years she's lived in Europe.

Ms Kishimoto is the first to admit that she's an outsider but that this is part of her strength. "I have something else. I have looked at the Japanese society from a distance." She added that this "international eye" has allowed her to view Japan's challenges objectively - especially the stark contradictions in her country.

But even though she feels motivated by her job and the power she has to make change, she has felt moments of regret. "Sometimes, I say to myself, 'What am I doing here?'"

Traditional social norms that still expect women to do the bulk of care and housework make it very difficult for them to pursue a career in politics, Ms Kishimoto added.

Other women who have also braved the political terrain tell me they often have to deal with misogyny and harassment.

Tomomi Higashi is a local council member in Tokyo's Machida district, and was recently re-elected for a second term.

"I was most surprised by the physical harassment," Ms Higashi said - saying there were times when she was touched inappropriately during the early days of campaigning. "I was shocked."

Tomomi Higashi
Tomomi Higashi says she was touched inappropriately when she was on the campaign trail

"Being showered with insults by old men. [Men] coming very close to me and interrupting my speeches. Being asked to come for drinks at midnight. That's when I really felt the male-dominated society. It was a wake-up call for me," she said.

Tomomi Higashi has joined a group of other female local politicians, lawyers and researchers who started a website called Harassment Consultation Centre for Women in Politics.

They're hoping their confidential online sessions can provide a safety net for women getting into politics.

Mari Hamada, a political researcher and one of the founders, said that while many surveys indicate the prevalence of harassment for female politicians, it's very hard to get accurate numbers because most women are reluctant to speak out.

"In Japan, politicians are considered public figures and they are told to endure harassment," Ms Hamada said.

Mana Tamura, the other founder of the website who ran for local office in 2022, said that she was told she wasn't allowed to bring her three-year-old son campaigning.

"I couldn't walk with my son, hold his hand or push the pram." She was told this was against the rules.

"When I was on the street some men would say things like 'Have you even given birth?' or 'Why don't you run when you've had three kids?'"

"I was told not to make a fuss. I started thinking it was my fault," Ms Tamura said.

Women meeting as part of the Harassment Consultation Centre for Women in Politics
The group hopes to support other women who plan to run for office in Japan

A recent survey by Japan's Kyodo news agency found that female politicians and leaders are more likely to face gender biases and sexual harassment than their male counterparts.

The government has been regularly criticised for not doing enough to encourage more women to get into politics - with some arguing that the male-dominated cabinet and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are part of the problem.

In 2021 the LDP - who've been in power almost uninterrupted since 1955 - proposed allowing five female lawmakers to join its board meetings as observers - under the condition that they stay silent during meetings.

The proposal came after sexist comments made by the former Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori - who briefly served as prime minister at the start of the millennium. He was quoted as saying women talk too much and that meetings with many female board directors would "take a lot of time". He later apologised.

"The LDP is responsible for the status of the gender inequality in Japan," Ms Kishimoto said. "They have not prioritised the issue. The political will is just not there. This is very embarrassing."

Ms Kishimoto doesn't just blame the ruling party, but also the voters who have kept them in power for so long.

She says despite all the difficulties she's still optimistic that one day Japan could have a female leader. "I don't know if it'll be in the near future," she said.

"But I'm hopeful. We can't get any worse. The only way is up and ahead," she laughs.

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank's Arm aims for $8 bln U.S. IPO - sources

    STORY: British chip designer Arm has plans for a blockbuster U.S. share sale. That’s according to Reuters sources. They say the firm owned by Japan’s SoftBank will aim to raise $8 billion or more. The sources say paperwork will be filed next month, with a listing set to happen later in the year. A valuation for the firm hasn’t been set, but Arm is reportedly hoping for a number above $50 billion. Any listing would be a shot in the arm for the IPO market. It’s been largely frozen since the start of conflict in Ukraine. IPO advisors still don’t expect a full recovery until the latter half of this year. Arm’s choice of the U.S. has been seen as a big snub for London. It dashed hopes that the tech giant would return to the City, where it was listed until bought out by SoftBank. The Japanese investor has been pushing for a listing since a deal to sell Arm to chipmaker Nvidia was quashed by competition watchdogs.

  • Pakistan Bans Ex-PM Khan on TV Channels for Spreading Hatred

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan authorities moved to arrest opposition leader Imran Khan for not showing up to a court hearing and banned him from television, raising political tensions as the country struggles to shore up its finances and avoid default.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers

  • Kakao makes near-$1 billion tender offer for SM Entertainment in challenge to Hybe

    Kakao issued a regulatory filing on Monday that offered $114.40 per share, for a total value of around $960 million. If the offer is successful by the March 26 deadline, Kakao and its Kakao Entertainment subsidiary would boost their current 4.9% stake to nearly 40%, topping K-pop entertainment company HYBE’s current 15.8% stake, achieved just last month.. HYBE, home to K-pop acts like BTS, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN and NewJeans, offered to purchase an additional 25% stake but failed, and only gained another 0.98% following their purchase of SM founder Lee Soo-man’s 14.8%.

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan no-show in court, avoids arrest

    Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to appear before a court in Islamabad on Tuesday to answer charges in a graft case against him. The hearing was set by Judge Zafar Iqbal and Khan was required to appear in person to respond to charges of selling state gifts while in office. The same judge last week issued an arrest warrant for Khan but only the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, can order the police to take him into custody.

  • Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches

    Pakistan's media regulator banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said Monday. The development is the latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections. The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on Sunday and went into effect on Monday.

  • Oklahoma voters go to polls on adult-use cannabis measure

    Oklahoma's governor set a special vote for March 7 after a pot referendum was pulled off the November ballot.

  • China warns of ‘conflict’ with US if it doesn’t ‘hit the brakes’

    China’s foreign minister on Tuesday warned of “conflict and confrontation” with the United States if Washington does not “hit the brakes” on its current approach to relations with Beijing. “If the United States does not hit the brakes, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing, and there…

  • Antiques Roadshow opening titles

    Opening titles for the Antiques Roadshow on BBCAntiques Roadshow, BBC

  • Walmart to invest nearly $1.5 billion in Mexico and Central America in 2023

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Walmart's unit in Mexico and Central America, known as Walmex, plans to spend around 27 billion pesos ($1.49 billion) in the region in 2023, it said on Tuesday, up 27% from last year. Just under half of the investment will go to remodeling and maintenance on existing stores, while nearly 30% will be used for new stores and clubs, Walmex said in a filing following an event with investors and analysts. The planned investments are up from the 21.3 billion pesos Walmex spent in 2022.

  • Israeli forces kill six Palestinians including wanted militant in Jenin raid

    Israeli troops on Tuesday killed six Palestinians in Jenin including an alleged militant accused of killing two Israelis, the latest deadly raid in a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank.The Palestinian health ministry said six men had been killed, one aged 49 and the rest in their 20s, in clashes that the army said included soldiers launching shoulder-fired rockets amid ferocious gunfire.Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, called the use of rockets in the Jenin refugee camp -- the scene of frequent clashes in the northern West Bank -- an act of "all-out war", Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.Witnesses said Israeli troops entered the camp and surrounded a house as a group of militants fought back, with the army reporting "explosive devices and blocks" were hurled at their soldiers.An AFP photographer saw thick plumes of smoke rising from the building.The Jenin Brigade, a militant group in the camp, said on one of their Telegram channels that their gunmen fought "violent clashes" with Israeli forces.Among those killed was Abdel Fatah Hussein Khroushah, 49, who the Israeli army called a "terrorist operative" from the Islamist movement Hamas and accused of killing two Israeli settlers in the Palestinian town of Huwara on February 26.At least 26 Palestinians were wounded during Tuesday's raid, the Palestinian health ministry said, three of them with serious injuries. The army said two soldiers were lightly wounded.It is the most recent in a string of fatal military operations in the Palestinian territory which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.After fighting stopped, an AFP journalist who entered the wreckage of the house where Khroushah had been saw blackened walls riddled with bullet holes and entire walls smashed down.- 'Dangerous escalation' -Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message troops had "eliminated the abhorrent terrorist", referring to Khroushah."Our brave soldiers acted with surgical precision in the heart of the murderers' lair," Netanyahu added of the deadly raid. "Whoever harms us will pay the price."The Palestinian presidency spokesman Abu Rudeineh said Israel was "responsible for this dangerous escalation which threatens to inflame the situation and destroy all efforts aimed at restoring stability".Last month, Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged in a joint statement to "prevent further violence" and "commit to de-escalation" following talks in Jordan.The Israeli army and Shin Bet domestic security agency said on Tuesday they had carried out a separate raid in a refugee camp in the city of Nablus and arrested two of Khroushah's sons "suspected of aiding and planning in the terror attack".&nbsp;Witnesses in Nablus, south of Jenin, said three men had been arrested.The Israeli raids came amid celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim and against a backdrop of rising tensions since the beginning of the year, coinciding with Netanyahu's hard-right government which took office in December.Some fear further violence particularly around Jerusalem's holy sites during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which begins in late March, and the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.The killing of the two settlers -- brothers Yagel Yaniv, 20, and Hallel Yaniv, 22 -- in Huwara took place hours after the Jordan summit.Hundreds of rampaging Israeli settlers later torched Palestinian homes and cars in the West Bank town.Since the start of the year, the conflict has claimed the lives of 71 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.bur-mj/pjm/ami

  • The 25 best directorial debuts by actors, from 'Creed III' to 'Get Out'

    "Creed III" star Michael B. Jordan is also the movie's director. He's the latest actor to give an impressive debut, joining a skillful list.

  • Brazil to ask China to revise mad cow disease sanitary protocol

    The Brazilian government expects to resume beef exports to China in the next few days and is planning to request a revision of the protocol that triggered the ban after it discovered a case of mad cow disease, a government official said on Tuesday. The plan to revise protocols comes a few weeks after Brazil found a case of mad cow disease in the northern state of Para, sparking a self-imposed ban on beef exports to China, in compliance with a bilateral sanitary agreement signed in 2015. Last week, a Brazilian case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy was dubbed 'atypical' after tests conducted by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

  • A senior Twitter employee says he spent 9 days trying to figure out whether or not he'd been laid off

    Haraldur Thorleifsson said he'd asked Twitter HR and owner Elon Musk about his employment status at the company, but received no response.

  • Braves still hopeful Wright has time to be ready for season

    The Atlanta Braves have reason to hope right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors' only 20-game winner last season, still has time to be ready for opening day. If Wright requires more time to prepare for the season, the Braves appear to be developing sufficient depth to fill their rotation. Wright, 27, has yet to appear in a spring game after having a cortisone shot to address a right shoulder issue in January.

  • The battle for Bakhmut is getting so close that 'fistfights have been happening,' Ukrainian soldier says

    Bakhmut is increasingly expected to fall to Russian forces soon, but it's not viewed as a strategically vital city despite the brutal fighting.

  • There s a Hidden Phone Charger in Disney World s Magic Kingdom

    "This might be the most life-saving Disney tip ever!"

  • Former RNC Spokesperson Calls Out Kari Lake's Election Lies To Her Face

    The Bulwark's Tim Miller told the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate why she really lost.

  • NC’s Tillis has one word to describe Tucker Carlson’s latest Jan. 6 coverage on Fox News

    Sen. Thom Tillis details what he saw on Jan. 6, 2021 and says there’s no room for extremes on either side in reporting.

  • GOP Strategist Spots 'Horrible' Sign For Trump In CPAC Straw Poll

    Susan Del Percio said the former president should be concerned by the results of the poll he won.

  • Conservative Columnist Hits 'Savior Of The Right' Trump With A Harsh Truth

    Charles C.W. Cooke slammed one of the former president's tactics as "completely backwards."