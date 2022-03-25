Female foreign ministers press Taliban on girls' education

FILE - Afghan students leave school classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 27, 2021. In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade six, a Taliban official said Wednesday, March 23, 2022 on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Female foreign ministers from 16 countries around the world said Friday they are “deeply disappointed” that Afghan girls are being denied access to secondary schools and called on the Taliban to reverse their decision. Diplomats from 10 countries sounded a similar message at the United Nations.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers unexpectedly decided against reopening schools on Wednesday to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. So far, they have refused to explain the sudden decision.

"As women and as foreign ministers, we are deeply disappointed and concerned that girls in Afghanistan are being denied access to secondary schools this spring," the foreign ministers of Albania, Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Kosovo, Malawi, Mongolia, New Zealand, Sweden, Tonga and Britain said in a joint statement.

They said the decision “is particularly disturbing as we repeatedly heard their commitments to open all schools for all children.”

“We call upon the Taliban to reverse their recent decision and to grant equal access to all levels of education, in all provinces of the country," they added.

At U.N. headquarters in New York, the Security Council had a closed-door discussion on the issue. Before it started, ambassadors from Albania, Britain, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, the United States and the United Arab Emirates stood together to decry the Taliban's decision.

“It is a profoundly disturbing setback,” Emirati Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the current council president, said in reading a joint statement.

The world has been reluctant to officially recognize Afghanistan’s new rulers, concerned the Taliban would impose similar harsh measures and restrictions — particularly limiting women’s rights to education and work — as when they previously ruled the country in the late 1990s.

The foreign ministers said they “watch closely whether the Taliban deliver on their assurances.”

“We will measure them by their actions, not by their words,” they said. “The scope and extent of our countries’ engagement in Afghanistan beyond humanitarian assistance will be tied to their achievements in this regard.”

They said access to education is a human right to which every girl and woman as entitled, and that “no country can afford to not take advantage of the potential and talent of its entire people.”

Recommended Stories

  • China's foreign minister visits Afghanistan

    KABUL (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Kabul on Thursday, a spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry said, the highest-level visit by a Chinese official since the Taliban took power last year and a day after many in the global community were angered by the group's closure of girls' high schools. Wang met with acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss political and economic ties, including starting work in the mining sector and Afghanistan's possible role in China's Belt and Road infrastructure intuitive, according to a statement from an Afghan foreign ministry spokesman.

  • Turkey regrets Taliban move to keep high schools closed to girls

    Turkey regrets the Taliban's announcement that high schools in Afghanistan would remain closed for girls, the foreign ministry said late on Wednesday, calling on the hardline Islamist group to allow education for all. The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen. The u-turn took many by surprise, leaving students in tears and drawing condemnation from humanitarian agencies, rights groups and diplomats at a time when the Taliban administration is seeking international recognition.

  • Taliban orders girls' schools to close, students in tears

    STORY: Sixteen-year-old Khadija stayed up all night, excited for her first day at school after seven months at home in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. But on Wednesday she returned to her home in disappointment after the Taliban suddenly ordered girls’ high schools to stay shut. “The school's assistant manager arrived and she was crying, she took the microphone and said that she can’t speak, we all were surprised as to why she didn’t want to speak on such a happy day and why she was crying instead of welcoming us. Then, she told us to leave the school because the officials haven’t allowed girls to come to school.” The Taliban postponed the re-opening of schools for girls because of a technical issue and a lack of standardized uniforms for students around the country. That’s according to Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban member based in Doha. Since the Taliban took over control in August, the international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of their rule. A statement by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the decision deeply damaging. The UN spokesperson on communications in Afghanistan, Stephane Dujarric read his statement on Wednesday: “The Secretary-General says the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls education, it also jeopardizes the country's future in view of the tremendous contributions by Afghan women and girls.” Khadija says it's hard to keep motivated and overcome the disappointment. "It was like a day of mourning and it was a very sad day, it was like losing a loved one, everyone was crying, the girls were hugging and crying and saying goodbye." The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned female education and most employment.

  • Finland Just Seized 21 Luxury Yachts in Case They Belong to Russian Oligarchs

    According to the head of Finnish Customs, "They're not boats an ordinary citizen would have."

  • EU's biggest economy Germany blocked Russian coal ban, sources say

    In the early stages of sanctions drafting against Moscow, one idea gained traction in Brussels - a ban on the import of Russian coal - until the European Union's biggest economy Germany struck it down, two sources told Reuters. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, but was amassing troops, EU policymakers began in December to work on new sanctions and presented a first list of possible measures to EU countries in January. It avoided most energy imports because of the EU's dependency on Russian fossil fuels, especially gas and oil.

  • OPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say

    OPEC officials believe a possible European Union ban on oil from its partner Russia over the invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumers and the group has conveyed its concerns to Brussels, OPEC sources said. Major OPEC members, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have tried to navigate a neutral course between the West and Moscow, while OPEC+, a grouping that includes Russia, has steered clear of the Ukraine issue in its policy meetings. The EU, which relies heavily on Russian crude, has already imposed tough sanctions on Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.

  • EU's Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now

    The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "Right now, Russia doesn't want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to occupy the ground," Borrell said in an interview with Spanish TVE channel. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

  • Many baffled by Taliban reneging pledge on girls' education

    A news presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV wept as he read the announcement. Images of girls crying after being turned back from school flooded social media. The Taliban have so far refused to explain their sudden decision to renege on the pledge to allow girls to go to school beyond sixth grade.

  • 'Hurry up': Activists call on Senate to OK driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

    Many from New Bedford plan to attend a demonstration on Beacon Hill in favor of driver's licenses for the undocumented on Thursday.

  • Balkans split over Madeleine Albright's wartime legacy

    A monument in Kosovo, a snake named after her in Serbia. Madeleine Albright was either loved or hated in the Balkans for her pivotal role during the southern European region's wars of the 1990s. Following the former U.S. secretary of state's death on Wednesday at age 84, how her legacy is viewed from the Balkans mostly depends on whether one was on the receiving or triggering end of the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia.

  • Spring is here: California poppies in full bloom in Antelope Valley

    Spring is here and one of Southern California's greatest natural shows has arrived in full bloom.

  • Russia's Putin has crossed red line into barbarism, UK's Johnson

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday accused Russia of crossing a red line into barbarism in its war with Ukraine and said the West needed to "tighten the vice" in sanctions to bring the conflict to an end. "Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," Johnson told reporters on arrival in Brussels for an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits.

  • Europe agrees on big new package of tech rules

    European regulators have come to an agreement on major competition rules that could force the world's biggest tech platforms, including Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, to reshape big chunks of their business.Driving the news: Negotiations over the Digital Markets Act, which aims to address what the European Union sees as a lack of competition in the digital economy, wrapped up Thursday in Brussels.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • Russian soldiers ran over their commander, apparently blaming him for heavy losses in Ukraine, Western official says

    The story of a Russian officer attacked by his own troops in revenge for heavy losses had already been circulating, and was confirmed on Friday.

  • Retired Major General Names The Vladimir Putin Trait That’s Breaking Russia’s Military

    "Putin is in the intel business and he totally blew it," retired U.S. Army commander James Marks told CNN.

  • Biden has sharp response to reporter: 'You're playing a game with me'

    President Biden on Thursday had a sharp response to a reporter who asked why he though the latest sanctions would change Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior after previous steps did not stop Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Let's get something straight ... I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO leaders."Sanctions never deter - you keep talking...

  • Kevin McCarthy says it's up to Justice Clarence Thomas whether he recuses himself from January 6 cases after news broke that his wife pushed Mark Meadows to challenge the 2020 election

    Thomas has come under scrutiny for dissenting from the Supreme Court's rejection of Trump's bid to withhold documents from the January 6 panel.

  • Women's March pushes for impeachment of Justice Thomas over wife's texts

    The Women's March is calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after the release of text messages showing his wife, Ginni Thomas, pushed for then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stick to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."The revelations that Ginni Thomas advocated for the overthrow of our democracy are disqualifying - not just for her as a human being of any decency, but for...

  • Russian troops attack own commanding officer after suffering heavy losses

    Russian troops reportedly attacked their own commanding officer by running him over with a tank after many in their brigade were killed amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said in a post on Facebook that Russian Col. Yuri Medvedev was attacked after fighting in Ukraine left nearly half of the men in the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade dead, The Washington Post reported. Tsymbaliuk said the brigade injured both of...

  • Trump and his 2 eldest sons are scheduled to be deposed for a lawsuit accusing them of promoting a scam multi-level marketing scheme

    Four people are suing Donald Trump and his company, alleging they promoted a scam in "The Celebrity Apprentice."