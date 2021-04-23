A female police employee was stabbed to death near Paris. France's Macron called it terrorism.

Alexandra Ma,Paul Squire
·1 min read
france rambouillet stabbing
A police officer guards the area where an attacker stabbed a female police administrative worker in Rambouillet, near Paris, France, on April 23, 2021. Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

  • A French police administrative employee in Rambouillet, near Paris, was stabbed in the neck on Friday afternoon.

  • The attacker was later shot and died in the hospital.

  • A motive remains unknown, but authorities are treating it as a possible terror attack.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 48-year-old female police employee was fatally stabbed in Rambouillet, France, and authorities are treating it as a possible terror attack.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was stabbed in the neck around 2:20 p.m., as she was returning from her lunch break, the BBC reported. Rambouillet is a town located southwest of Paris.

A security official told Reuters the attacker was of Tunisian nationality and living in France legally. The BBC reported that the attacker was 36 years old, and was shot and later died in the hospital.

A motive remains unknown, but French President Emmanuel Macron said the stabbing was a terror attack.

"We will stop at nothing in our resolute fight against Islamist terrorism," Macron tweeted.

A source close to the investigation told Reuters the attacker had shouted "Allahu Akbar" - or "God is Greatest" - during the attack.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors have taken over the investigation, and are treating the stabbing as a possible terror attack.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a tweet: "The Republic has just lost one of its everyday heroes in a barbaric gesture of infinite cowardice."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Attacker fatally stabs police administrative worker near Paris

    RAMBOUILLET, France (Reuters) -An attacker fatally stabbed a female police administrative worker on Friday at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town outside Paris. Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorism could not be ruled out as a motive. Another official said separately that France's anti-terror prosecutor had not yet decided to lead the investigation.

  • Flubot: Warning over major Android 'package delivery' scam

    A rapidly spreading text-message scam is infecting Android phones across the UK.

  • LeBron James Tweets, Then Deletes Message About Ma'Khia Bryant: It Was 'Used to Create More Hate'

    The NBA star's original message was about the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl from Ohio

  • Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in escalating violence

    Three abducted Nigerian students have been shot dead by their kidnappers, a local official said on Friday, three days after they were snatched by gunmen from their university in the northwest of the country.

  • I am one of the lucky Afghan women, and Biden needs to consider what the looming withdrawal means

    If it hadn't been for the U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, I wouldn't have had a chance to get an education or have basic human rights as a woman.

  • NATO to hold summit in bid to repair U.S. ties amid Russia tensions

    The NATO military alliance will hold a summit on June 14 in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, in the hope of repairing transatlantic ties under U.S. President Joe Biden amid growing tensions with Russia. After a bruising four years under Donald Trump, who said that the Western alliance was "obsolete" and used NATO summits to portray an organisation in crisis, Biden is seeking to renew ties with the other 29 NATO allies, offering close cooperation. "This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America," Stoltenberg said.

  • What Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict means for the future of policing

    Nine activists and legal experts tell CBS News how Chauvin's verdict could or could not impact America's police reform.

  • What's behind Armenians' long battle to secure a U.S. designation of genocide?

    A prospective U.S. designation of Armenian genocide is bitterly opposed by Turkey but supported by many members of Congress.

  • Broward superintendent and school district’s top lawyer to hear charges in court in May

    Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and the school district’s general counsel, Barbara Myrick are scheduled to appear in court next month to formally hear the charges against them.

  • Study shows one third of Asian Americans fear being threatened or physically attacked and most say racist violence against them is increasing

    While 81% of Asian Americans say they're facing increased violence, the share of all US adults who say the same is 56%.

  • Trump slams LeBron James for ‘racist rants’ on police brutality

    Former President Donald Trump has slammed LeBron James over his controversial “You’re Next” post about the Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. Trump called the LA Laker star’s tweet “racist” and “divisive” and urged the NBA icon to stick to sports. “LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League,” Trump said in a statement reported by The Hill.

  • NBA star LeBron James's police tweet sparks uproar on US right

    NBA star LeBron James was facing a firestorm of criticism from the US rightwing Friday over an incendiary tweet targeting an Ohio police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager, with conservative pundits accusing the athlete of racism and irresponsible behavior.

  • 'This Is Hell.' Prime Minister Modi's Failure to Lead Is Deepening India's COVID-19 Crisis

    As thousands are dying every day, Modi has looked the other way. But how much longer can the government ignore the crisis unfolding in India?

  • A woman who pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for hitting kids with her car admits it was racially motivated

    Nicole Franklin admitted she hit two kids with her car in 2019 because she thought they were Middle Eastern or African or Mexican.

  • Former soccer star Ryan Giggs charged with assault against two women

    Former Manchester United soccer star Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault against two women, police and prosecutors said in statements on Friday. Giggs, 47, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s, as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between 2017 and 2020. Until Friday, Giggs was manager of the Wales national soccer team, but the Football Association of Wales said after the charges were made public that it would replace him with Robert Page for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

  • Stimulus Funds Alone Won’t Help Underserved Students

    For students facing the greatest barriers to school success and long-term stability, the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act was a positive step forward. The law dedicates $800 million to the identification, enrollment and school success of children and youth experiencing homelessness and $3 billion for those with disabilities — in addition to $122 […]

  • A Pentagon panel recommended that commanders shouldn't get a say in whether service members are prosecuted for sexual assault

    A Pentagon commission recommended that commanders not be involved in deciding if active service members are prosecuted in sexual assault cases.

  • Baby Sand Cat Triplets Born at Idaho's Zoo Boise and We’re Absolutely Obsessed

    The unnamed sand cat kittens were born to parents Simba and Nala on April 4.

  • The U.S. is the biggest carbon emitter in history. Where do other nations stand?

    World leaders promised to reduce carbon dioxide emissions when they joined the Paris climate deal, but not all have kept their word.

  • Turkish Central Bank Chief Defends Policies That Sapped Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s new central bank governor defended unannounced foreign-exchange sales in recent years that are estimated to have cost the country more than $100 billion in reserves.The lira’s depreciation could have gotten out of control and borrowing costs would have soared if authorities hadn’t intervened last year, Sahap Kavcioglu said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT on Friday.The governor used his first television interview since taking office to defend FX sales by state banks, which opposition parties say cost Turkey about $128 billion and still failed to stabilize the lira. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan countered by saying authorities in fact sold $165 billion in a necessary move to finance a current-account deficit and offset capital outflows.“You need to meet the FX demand of last year,” Kavcioglu said. “If you don’t, Turkey would have to face the consequences.” He cited corporate bankruptcies during a financial crisis two decades ago as examples of how bad things could get.Diminishing ReservesOpposition parties put the blame for the drop in reserves on Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who served as the Treasury and Finance Minister for more than two years until stepping down in November.Kavcioglu said reserve policies have been in use since 2017 when a protocol signed between the central bank and the Treasury enabled such unannounced foreign-currency interventions.The first significant drop in Turkey’s reserves was reported by Bloomberg in March 2019, when the bank blew through more than $6 billion in foreign holdings during two weeks of lira volatility.Turkey maintained heavy foreign currency selling as the lira weakened ahead of municipal elections that month, continuing through a rerun of the ballot in Istanbul which Erdogan’s AK Party lost.Geopolitical tensions with the U.S. later that year battered the currency while unannounced interventions continued well into 2020 and came to a halt with Albayrak’s departure.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and money held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, have dropped more than 15% from the start of 2020 to $89.3 billion in April. Net international reserves fell by more than 75% to $9.9 billion, while money borrowed from banks under short-term swaps reached tens of billions of dollars.With the swaps stripped out, net reserves fall below zero, according to Bloomberg calculations.Governor FiringsKavcioglu is the fourth central bank governor since 2018 after Erdogan fired three predecessors using extended powers he gained in the executive presidential system he pushed through a referendum four years ago.The governor reiterated he isn’t on a mission to cut interest rates and said Turkey would continue to offer a positive real rate when adjusted for inflation and maintain a tight policy until the 5% inflation target is achieved.Turkey Says April Rate Cut Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted (1)Kavcioglu said he nonetheless dropped the central bank’s pledge for tight policy for an extended period from the rates decision statement because such language could create unease among businesses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.