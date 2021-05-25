Female police officers in Texas say they were sexually assaulted at undercover 'bachelor parties' their male supervisors attended

Female police officers in Texas say they were sexually assaulted at undercover 'bachelor parties' their male supervisors attended
Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
police tape
A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

  • Female deputies say in a lawsuit they were sexually assaulted by coworkers while undercover.

  • Four women say they were recruited for the undercover operations and asked to act like prostitutes.

  • They now are accusing high-ranking officers of molesting them in front of other staff members.

Female deputies at a Texas police department say they were sexually assaulted after being recruited by the human trafficking unit for undercover "bachelor parties" attended by by high-ranking supervisors.

According to a lawsuit seen by the Washington Post, four women who worked for Harris County Constable Precinct 1 said they were told to act as prostitutes and drink excessively at the parties and do "whatever it takes to make an arrest."

The lawsuit, filed against Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, Assistant Chief Chris Gore, and Lt. Shane Rigdon, alleges the women were handpicked for the undercover work with no training, and accuses high-ranking officers of molesting them in front of other staff members during the parties.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, Rosen denied the allegations, and said he would "never allow a hostile work environment."

He said that upon learning about allegations he launched an internal investigation and changed the leadership in the department's human trafficking unit.

"To this day, not one of these plaintiffs has ever made a formal complaint," he told The Chronicle. "Each employee interviewed was given the opportunity, in a safe environment, to express any concerns. Their own interview statements contradict many of the allegations in the lawsuit."

At a press conference announcing the lawsuit, one of the women reportedly said: "We are here to speak truth to power so that this never happens to any more women and children ever again."

