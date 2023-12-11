Female prison guard ‘had secret phone sex with inmate’, court hears

Warden Ruth Shmylo, 26, is accused of having an 'inappropriate relationship' with an inmate - WALES NEWS SERVICE/WALES NEWS SERVICE

A female prison officer had secret phone sex with an inmate and met his mother, a court heard on Monday.

Warden Ruth Shmylo, 26, is accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with the inmate at Category B Parc Prison, Wales.

The prisoner passed a mobile number to Miss Shmylo on a slip of paper and she phoned him on it for “teenage” chats, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said Miss Shmylo should have reported the inmate to prison officials for having a secret phone behind bars but instead chose to ring him.

He said the prisoner would contact Miss Shmylo “daily” and had phone sex with her and referred to her as his “Mrs”.

The prisoner contacted her on her birthday, saying: “Happy birthday princess girl” and arranged for his mother to meet her.

The pair continued to call after the inmate was moved to another prison - WALES NEWS SERVICE/WALES NEWS SERVICE

Mr Cobbe said Miss Shmylo made “several admissions” to police after being arrested over the phone calls, including that she had phone sex with the inmate.

Mr Cobbe said the secret relationship started when they were at Parc Prison but was exposed after the inmate was moved to HMP Manchester and their calls were recorded.

Miss Shmylo, a former custody officer at the 1,652-capacity HMP Parc in Bridgend, South Wales, said the inmate would contact her “pretty much every single day”.

She said the inmate threatened to harm another prisoner if she stopped taking his calls.

The court heard Miss Shmylo was employed at Parc Prison between August 2020 and April 2021 but failed her probation period and was “released”.

The calls were recorded in the weeks after she left her job at Parc and the inmate had been moved to HMP Manchester.

Miss Shmylo, from Pontypridd, denies misconduct in a public office.

The trial continues.

