Female shot in the back in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood overnight

A female was taken to the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 said the incident happened at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Brushton Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2:40 a.m. and found a female with a gunshot wound to the back.

According to police, the victim was conscious and alert when speaking with responding units.

Police said she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING NOW:

21-year-old charged with homicide after man found shot, killed in car that crashed into local salon Police: Most wanted fugitive from downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s altercation arrested LATEST UPDATES: Allegheny Co. releases more results; Oz still leading statewide; Lee named winner VIDEO: Butler Senior High School faces renovation delays due to supply chain issues DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts