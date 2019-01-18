(Reuters) - A female victim was shot to death in the parking lot of a Houston-area church on Thursday and another person was wounded, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, located about 20 miles (30 km) northwest of downtown Houston. No suspect has been apprehended, the sheriff's office said in the Twitter posting.

The ages of the two people shot were not immediately known.

Representatives for the Harris County Sheriff's Office did not return a call or email seeking comment.

The sheriff's office said in its posting that the "scene at the church is under control."





(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)