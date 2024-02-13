Female shot on MLK Ave during Lundi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot Monday night on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to a Mobile Police Department spokesperson.

The police department confirmed a female was shot around 5:06 p.m. Monday on the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Ave.

The incident occurred as the MLK Business and Civic, MLK Monday Mystics and Northside Merchants were parading through downtown Mobile.

The female suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

