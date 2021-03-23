Female Silverdale Detention Center inmate in critical condition following assault

Mar. 23—A female inmate is in critical condition following an assault at the Silverdale Detention Center on Monday evening, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, issued 15 hours after the assault, sheriff's correctional deputies responded to a disorder in the "Alpha female inmate unit" around 6 p.m. on Monday. They found that a female inmate had been "severely assaulted."

Sheriff's spokesperson Matt Lea would not say whether it was a physical or sexual assault.

Deputies, along with medical staff, provided first aid, and the inmate was taken to a local hospital, the news release states. The woman is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The sheriff's office criminal investigations division is investigating the incident at the request of the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office.

No information about suspects or motive was released, and the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to questions for futher information about whether there's any continued danger to other inmates.