Female soldier ‘straddled and humped’ fellow recruit and ‘poked’ her breasts

Pte Heather Seward-Douglas is alleged to have repeatedly pushed and 'poked' her colleague's breasts as they queued for food together - Solent News and Photo Agency

A female British Army soldier “straddled and humped” a fellow female recruit while making sexual noises, a court martial has been told.

Pte Heather Seward-Douglas allegedly jumped on the “shocked” woman and “trapped” her as she lay on the floor of their barracks and made “thrusting” movements.

The 24-year-old is also alleged to have repeatedly pushed and “poked” her colleague's breasts as they queued for food together and put her finger “up her bottom” as she did press-ups.

Pte Seward-Douglas denies two charges of disgraceful conduct “of an indecent kind” and two further charges of battery, claiming it was all part of “mutual horseplay”.

Woman 'taken completely by surprise'

Opening the case at Bulford Military Court, Wilts, William Peters told the court the alleged offences took place shortly after the two women started basic training.

“Three weeks after meeting Pte Seward-Douglas, the complainant complained to her platoon commander, saying the defendant had mistreated her,” he said.

The court was told that the woman was doing press-ups fully clothed when the first incident happened.

Mr Peters continued: “The defendant entered the room and, for reasons known only to her, went over and, in the complainant’s words, ‘popped her finger up my bum’.

“She was taken completely by surprise and exclaimed for her to stop. She jumped up on her bed and the defendant continued to laugh.

“It was a forceful penetration through clothing.”

The court heard the second disgraceful conduct charge occurred after the pair had been marshalling for a charity walk and the “exhausted” complainant lay on the floor afterwards.

In what was witnessed by another female soldier, Pte Seward-Douglas proceeded to “straddle and hump” her colleague, “making sexual noises” as she did so.

'Mutual horseplay'

Regarding the battery charges, Mr Peters said: “These tended to happen in the queue for food.

“The defendant would approach her and poke or touch her breasts.

“When she protested, the defendant would say: ‘It’s okay, you've got a sports bra on.’

“On occasion, and out of frustration, the complainant would push her back, but this was out of anger and not part of a game.

“The defendant says charges one and two simply didn’t happen and any touching or pushing referred to in charges three and four was part of a mutual horseplay and not carried out as alleged by the complainant.”

Having reported the incidents and behaviour of Pte Seward-Douglas to her chain of command, the alleged victim was interviewed by service police - the recording of which was played in court.

'Whole incident was really uncomfortable'

Describing the “straddling” incident, the woman said: “We had had a really long day. I came through and lay on the floor.

“She got on top of me and started making humping motions. I felt a bit trapped.

“She started making sexual, thrusting movements. I was like: ‘Get off, what are you doing?’

“She then got off and continued to laugh, thinking it was really funny.

“I wouldn't expect that from my best friend of years, let alone someone I have known for a week.

“I was a bit shocked.

“The whole incident was really uncomfortable. I felt stuck, I couldn't get out.”

Regarding the pushing, slapping and poking in the queues, she continued: “She almost pushed me off my feet.

“It happened way over 15 times.

“I hadn’t even known her three weeks - it was just a lot.”

Giving evidence in court, she added that the incidents had left her feeling “embarrassed”.

Defending, Nicholas Askins said Pte Seward-Douglas accepted the breast touching and pushing, but that it had “never been done with any great force”.

The trial continues.