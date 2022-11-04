Female student allegedly groped in Bentley University parking lot

Authorities sent out a warning on Thursday to a local college campus after a female student was allegedly groped.

Bentley University Police say they received a report from a female student who said she was inappropriately touched by a man near a campus parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

Police now believe they have identified the perpetrator and say he is out of state and no longer a risk to the campus community. They’re also calling this an isolated incident.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our campus is safe for all students, faculty and staff,” Bentley Police wrote in a statement. “University Police officers will continue to have a presence across campus this semester to monitor campus visitors and activities.”

Campus police are also reminding students to stay vigilant and if you see something suspicious, say something.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW







