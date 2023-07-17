Female suspect stabs victim at Dayton apartment complex
A person was stabbed at a Dayton apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Dayton Police and Fire responded to a stabbing in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive at 2:51 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.
Officers arriving at the scene confirmed that a person had a stab wound and required immediate medical attention. The person was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Dispatchers did not know if a suspect was in custody at the time of questioning, but were able to confirm that the suspect was a female. No further information was available about the suspect.
The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the stabbing.
We will update this story as it develops.