Female swimmers beaten by transgender athlete stage podium protest at ‘unfair’ result

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozina Sabur
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lia Thomas
    American swimmer
  • Emma Weyant
    American swimmer
Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde huddle around the third place position on the podium after Lia Thomas&#39; win - Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde huddle around the third place position on the podium after Lia Thomas' win - Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Three college swimmers who were beaten by transgender athlete Lia Thomas posed together on a single podium step, fuelling the controversy over her eligibility to compete in elite women's competitions.

Ms Thomas, 22, made history on Thursday night by becoming the first transgender person to win a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I title.

Her victory in the 500-yard freestyle in Atlanta received a mixed reaction, with some spectators booing after she beat a Tokyo Olympic Games medallist, who finished third.

By contrast, Emma Weyant, who came in second place, received loud cheers from the crowd, with some on social media declaring the University of Virginia swimmer the "real winner".

Ms Thomas, who competed on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s team for three years before transitioning, beat Ms Weyant by 1.75 seconds, with a time of 4min 33.24sec.

Since moving to compete in women's competitions, Ms Thomas has smashed records and become a focal point in the ongoing debate over the eligibility of trans women to compete in elite women's sports.

Her presence at the NCAA competition, the highest-profile event in American college swimming, attracted protests from self-proclaimed women’s rights protesters in Atlanta.

"There is every feasible way that it is an act of grave cowardice by the NCAA," Kellie-Jay Keen, head of the organisation Standing for Women, told Fox News.

Lia Thomas on the podium with her trophy for winning the 500-yard freestyle in Atlanta - AP Photo/John Bazemore
Lia Thomas on the podium with her trophy for winning the 500-yard freestyle in Atlanta - AP Photo/John Bazemore

Counter-protesters also attended the event to show support for Ms Thomas and rail against transphobia.

During the NCAA's ceremony, second-placed Ms Weyant was photographed sharing a podium step with third-placed Erica Sullivan, a silver medallist at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, and fourth-placed Brooke Forde.

The image of the three athletes clutching their trophies at a distance from Ms Thomas was widely circulated online by commentators, who claim the trans athlete holds an unfair advantage over her rivals.

Angela Morabito, a former Trump administration official, tweeted:

Sharron Davies, the former British Olympic silver medallist and a vocal critic of transgender athletes, later called the result an “injustice”.

'I try to ignore it'

Asked about the reaction to her win on Thursday, Ms Thomas replied: “I try to ignore it as much as I can.

“I try to focus on my swimming, what I need to do to get ready for my races. And just try to block out everything else."

Ms Thomas' performances have propelled her to the fore of a heated debate in the US over how to balance the rights of trans athletes against claims that those who went through puberty as males hold an unfair advantage.

The NCAA currently requires trans women athletes to have one year of hormone replacement therapy to be cleared to participate in women's sports.

Ms Thomas said she started HRT in May 2019 and came out as trans later that year. The NCAA has approved her participation in the women's events.

Lia Thomas, left, accepts the winning trophy alongside second place finisher Emma Weyant, centre, and third place finisher Erica Sullivan, right - Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Lia Thomas, left, accepts the winning trophy alongside second place finisher Emma Weyant, centre, and third place finisher Erica Sullivan, right - Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

However, it has since adopted a set of stricter guidelines that require elite trans woman athletes to have three years of HRT and to prove to a panel of medical experts that they do not have an unfair advantage.

Those rules will be instituted in phases over the coming seasons.

While Ms Thomas' inclusion in elite women's competitions has generally been supported by rivals and team-mates, some have taken issue with her participation.

'Unfair advantage'

Last month, 16 of her 40 university teammates criticised what they saw as her "unfair advantage" in an anonymous letter.

"We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman," the letter read.

But it added: "Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from number 462 as a male to number one as a female.

"If she were to be eligible to compete against us, she could now break Penn, Ivy, and NCAA Women’s Swimming records; feats she could never have done as a male athlete.”

In response, more than 300 current and former swimmers signed their names to an open letter defending Ms Thomas' ability to compete.

One of those signees was Ms Sullivan, who battled Ms Thomas for the lead for much of Thursday's race, before finishing third.

Ms Thomas is also favoured to win the NCAA's 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle this weekend.

Recommended Stories

  • Swimmer Lia Thomas becomes NCAA's first transgender D-I champion in any sport

    Thomas' eligibility has been under scrutiny since she transitioned and joined Penn's women's team this year.

  • Penn's Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

    Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds. “I didn’t have a whole lot of expectation for this meet,” said Thomas, a former male swimmer for Pennsylvania.

  • Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

    Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values. The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement. An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement said.

  • Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

    About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the U.S. for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest U.S border crossing with Mexico, two days after city of Tijuana officials gently urged them to leave.

  • Single Dad Says He’s Uncomfortable Kissing His Daughter on the Lips — And Reddit Has Thoughts

    Is it weird for parents and kids to kiss on the lips? That’s the heated discussion going down on Reddit right now and it’s opening up a larger, important conversation about consent. The thread kicked off when a father posted his quandary to the platform. He’s a single dad whose 5-year-old daughter has been trying […]

  • Prankster Savagely Edits Kentucky's Wikipedia Page After Loss To Saint Peter's

    The cheeky fan quickly went to work after the No. 2 seed Wildcats fell to the No. 15 Peacocks in an NCAA Tournament stunner.

  • Does the Ukrainian refugee response expose a European double standard? Experts weigh in.

    European countries that were once resistant to accepting refugees have embraced Ukrainians with open arms. Experts explain why.

  • U.S. grants Ukrainians entry at Mexico border

    STORY: Ukrainians were among crowds at the U.S. border with Mexico seeking asylum on Wednesday lining up at the international checkpoint in Tijuana. "We're just trying to decide where our new home will be. We have to rebuild our lives from the bottom, from the very beginning. It is extremely… I even shake when I talk about this." There were also some Ukrainian U.S. citizens, like Maryna Sokolovska, who was at the border camp trying to help her cousin and baby nephew. "I want to rescue my loved one and bring her to California because she doesn't have anyone, her parents have been without connection for the last six days, we don't know if they're still alive or not." According to a former U.S. border official who was briefed on the matter, U.S. authorities were granting one-year temporary "humanitarian parole" to Ukrainians. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security have not replied to requests for comment. But several Ukrainians told Reuters that they had been granted a year’s stay in the U.S. The U.S.-Mexico border has been closed to most asylum seekers under a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42. However, a number of Ukrainians have described moving to the front of a line of migrants waiting to make their claims to border officials. Reuters saw more than two dozen Ukrainians enter the United States earlier this week. While others seeking asylum, including Mexicans, Colombians and Russians, were being turned away at the border.

  • White teen seen on video throwing cotton, whipping Black student charged with hate crime

    A ninth-grader in Louisiana was arrested on a hate crime charge in connection with a racist bullying incident last week.

  • China's Information Dark Age Could Be Russia's Future

    When Russia blocked Facebook and limited Twitter this month, many Chinese internet users were surprised. Wait a moment, they said: The Russians could use Facebook and Twitter? Both social media platforms have been banned in China since 2009. By blocking online platforms, shutting down the last vestige of Russia’s independent media and making it a crime to refer to the fighting in Ukraine as a war, the Kremlin has made it nearly impossible for the Russian people to get independent or internationa

  • Arizona Tennis Classic features veterans and promising ATP prospects

    The Arizona Tennis Classic made its return to Phoenix after two years of COVID-related cancellations.

  • Protests ahead of trans-woman competing in NCAA swimming championship

    Both supporters and protesters of University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas took to the Georgia Tech campus on Thursday ahead of her competing in the 500-yard freestyle competition.

  • Republican senators introduce bill to ban Russian uranium imports

    Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and several other Republican senators introduced legislation on Thursday that would ban imports of Russian uranium as an additional way to economically isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.The legislation would further steps already taken by the U.S. to prohibit Russian energy imports after President Biden last week announced a ban on imports of oil, natural gas and coal from the country."The time is now to...

  • ‘Stars In The House’ 10-Hour Ukraine Telethon To Feature Big-Name Line-Up Of Hollywood, Broadway & Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Servant Of The People’ Co-Star

    A celebrity-packed 10-hour Stars in the House telethon raising money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine has been scheduled for Saturday, March 26, with a line-up to include such Hollywood and Broadway stars as Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Laurie Metcalf, Patrick Wilson, Judith Light and a new SCTV reunion of […]

  • Soaring violence and aggression in classrooms ‘proves Scotland’s school curriculum must be scrapped’

    Scotland’s school curriculum should be scrapped and replaced with a “traditional” system, the Scottish Tories have said, amid warnings that classroom discipline has almost completely broken down.

  • Watch: Dustin Johnson covers and runs after Viktor Hovland's errant approach at Valspar

    Dustin Johnson covered up and got out of the way as Viktor Hovland sent an errant approach shot in his direction.

  • Here’s what John Calipari had to say after Kentucky’s stunning loss to Saint Peter’s

    The Wildcats coach talked about the upset, how he felt about this team, UK fans, and more after the season-ending defeat.

  • Shed season is finally here: How to find whitetail deer antlers this spring

    All antlered bucks lose their antlers through a natural process, but finding sheds is not as easy as it may seem.

  • Saint Peter's may be the underdog, but its coach was too good for John Calipari to recruit

    Long before they met as coaches, UK coach John Calipari thought Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway was too good to bother recruiting at UMass.

  • What does Aaron Rodgers think about the Davante Adams trade?

    After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode. With franchise-tagged receiver Davante Adams being traded to the [more]