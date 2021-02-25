Female track star on lawsuit to stop trans athletes from competing: ‘Biological males are taking our medals’

Blue Telusma
·3 min read
Alanna Smith believes that biological women are being denied spots on the podiums due to those who are transgender

Less than 48 hours into his presidency, Joe Biden took steps towards protecting the rights of transgender athletes looking to participate as their identified gender in both high school and college sports.

But now a Connecticut high school track athlete has come forward to say she’s disappointed that the Justice Department withdrew from a lawsuit aiming to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls’ high school sports. Wednesday, Alanna Smith, who filed the lawsuit with fellow athletes Selina Soule and Chelsea Mitchell, appeared on Fox News with her lawyer to denounce the actions of the current administration.

Last year when Donald Trump was president, the Justice Department had backed Smith’s case. However, Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham wrote in a filing that Biden’s Justice Department had “reconsidered the matter.”

Smith explained to Fox News Primetime that she and other female-born athletes “have worked really hard to get our stories out there to get people to realize that fairness needs to be restored in our sport and in all other women’s sports.”

She also opined that the public needs to “realize that a lot of biological females have missed out on making it to meets that really matter…and the transgender athletes have taken spots on the podium that belong to biological females.”

As we previously reported, last month Biden made it clear that his administration would be asking federal agencies to enforce last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that expands the definition of sex discrimination to also include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” the directive states.

“Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination.”

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, has applauded this move as the most “wide-ranging” executive order concerning sexual orientation and gender identity ever issued by a U.S. president.

