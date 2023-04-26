Female traveler arrested after attacking 3 TSA agents at Sky Harbor Airport

The air traffic control tower at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is shown on Feb. 13, 2023.

Phoenix police arrested a female traveler early Tuesday morning after authorities say she attacked and injured three TSA agents during a security screening.

The agency told The Arizona Republic that the traveler attacked staff at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4 around 5:55 a.m., causing the checkpoint to temporarily close as responding Phoenix police officers arrested her. Two of the three agents were treated at the hospital for their injuries and have since been released.

"This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable," the agency said in a written statement. "We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, due to the actions of this traveler, this situation resulted in injuries to three of our TSA officers and inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who TSA redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening."

It was not immediately clear what charges the female traveler may face or whether she remained in police custody as of Tuesday evening. Phoenix police did not respond to a request for comment.

The TSA noted that threats along with verbal and physical abuse to staff can lead to criminal penalties and fines up to $13,910.

