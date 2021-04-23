Female US Marines take on gruelling 'Crucible training' for first time

Rozina Sabur
·3 min read
The all-female platoon &quot;won all the physical events&quot;, according to a spokesman for the depot - Mike Blake/Reuters
The all-female platoon "won all the physical events", according to a spokesman for the depot - Mike Blake/Reuters

More than 50 new female Marines have completed the gruelling "Crucible" training exercise at a San Diego base for the first time in the service's 100-year history.

The three-day challenge is one of the most arduous in the US military and is required of recruits hoping to graduate from the historically all-male Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

The training involves target practice, hand-to-hand combat, assault courses and the notoriously difficult "Reaper" hike, which caps off the 13-week boot camp.

The "Reaper" hike, the final stage, requires recruits to scale rugged terrain and a steep ridge while carrying gear weighing as much as 75lbs for almost 10 miles.

A total of 53 women joined their male counterparts for the first-ever mixed company at the San Diego base this week to complete the Crucible.

The women of Lima Company are breaking a barrier in the US Marine Corps&#xa0; - Mike Blake/Reuters
The women of Lima Company are breaking a barrier in the US Marine Corps - Mike Blake/Reuters

They were presented with eagle, globe and anchor pins to mark the completion of the challenge and their graduation as US Marines.

The all-female platoon, which was part of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, won the final drill competition, Captain Martin Harris, a spokesman for the depot, told the website Military.com.

The female platoon also "won all the physical events" in the boot camp, with the highest physical and combat fitness test scores throughout, he said.

A female recruit (R) from US Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the gruelling crucible training with men&#39;s platoons&#xa0; - Mike Blake/Reuters
A female recruit (R) from US Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the gruelling crucible training with men's platoons - Mike Blake/Reuters

The recruits first arrived at the San Diego training camp in February, with 59 women joining the men in the company.

Recruits can sometimes be held back by illness or injury. Some 53 women completed the Crucible, an attrition rate comparable to that of the men, according to Capt Harris.

Recruits who become injured during the Crucible can still graduate if their drill instructors believe they have otherwise met all the criteria.

Female recruits from the San Diego base, Lima Company, training at Camp Pendleton, California - Mike Blake/Reuters
Female recruits from the San Diego base, Lima Company, training at Camp Pendleton, California - Mike Blake/Reuters

The first ever integrated training at the San Diego base followed a 2019 mandate from Congress ordering the all-male boot camp to integrate women into its entry training by 2028.

Another Marine training centre, the Parris Island depot in South Carolina, was ordered to do the same by 2025.

Until now, all female recruits have attended boot camp at the Parris Island training base.

The Marines Corps hopes the success of the Lima Company will lead to more integrated companies - Mike Blake/Reuters
The Marines Corps hopes the success of the Lima Company will lead to more integrated companies - Mike Blake/Reuters

The Marines Corps has been slow to adopt integrated training for new recruits, lagging far behind other branches of the US military.

But Marine officials said the mixed-gender companies have performed as well as or better than the all-male or all-female companies.

"If anything, it went a little better because there's a little bit more competition with [each platoon] going, 'No, we need to beat them,' or 'We can't let them beat us,'" now-retired Maj. Gen. William Mullen told Military.com.

The Marines have struggled to attract enough women to form integrated companies regularly, with women comprising just 8 per cent of the service.

Given the success of the first integrated company at the San Diego base, officials said the depot is determined to accept more women as soon as it is feasible.

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese man arrested after dating 35 women at the same time in bid to 'get birthday presents'

    A Japanese man has been arrested after reportedly dating more than 35 women at the same time. Takashi Miyagawa, a part-time worker, is being investigated for allegedly defrauding dozens of women by pretending he was serious about each of their relationships and receiving hundreds of pounds worth of gifts from them. He was apparently caught out when the women joined forces to create a victims’ association after discovering his extensive infidelity and reported him to the police, according to local media. Among the claims is that he gave each woman a different date for his birthday, ensuring a constant stream of gifts throughout the year. One 47-year-old woman reportedly thought his birthday was on February 22, another aged 40 was told it was July, while another 35-year-old believed his birthday was in April. In total, he allegedly received around 100,000 yen (£668) worth of gifts from the women, including a £200 suit.

  • A deadly fight 33 years ago shows just how destructive a war between the US and Iran could get

    Operation Praying Mantis, the largest US naval action since World War II, offers a glimpse of what a US-Iran war could look like now.

  • Russian troops start pulling back from Ukrainian border

    Russian troops began pulling back to their permanent bases Friday after a massive buildup that has caused Ukrainian and Western concerns. On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared the sweeping maneuvers in Crimea and wide swaths of western Russia over, and ordered the military to bring the troops that took part in them back to their permanent bases by May 1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement.

  • A couple married and divorced 4 times in a span of 37 days so they could take advantage of a honeymoon-leave loophole

    In all, they claimed 32 vacation days, eight for each time they wed.

  • Dana White: Derrick Lewis is next for Francis Ngannou after Jon Jones asked for $30 million

    It appears Jon Jones' shot at heavyweight gold will have to wait.

  • Japan’s global rare earths quest holds lessons for the US and Europe

    In 2010, the Japanese government had a rude wakeup call: Beijing had abruptly cut off all rare earth exports to Japan over a fishing trawler dispute. Tokyo was almost entirely dependent on China for the critical metals, and the embargo exposed this acute vulnerability. The silver lining to this incident, which sent global rare earth prices skyrocketing before they crashed down as the speculative bubble popped, is that it forced Japan to rethink its critical raw materials policy.

  • US troops in Syria seem to be getting hit with directed-energy attacks, and the Pentagon suspects Russia is doing it, report says

    The Department of Defense has been investigating incidents since last year, officials told Politico.

  • Czechs order Russia to pull out most embassy staff in worsening spy row

    MOSCOW/PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered Russia to remove most of its remaining diplomatic staff from Prague in an escalation of the worst dispute between the two countries in decades. The spy row flared on Saturday when Prague expelled 18 Russian staff, whom it identified as intelligence officers. It said two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were also behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition depot in 2014 that killed two people.

  • How Ethan Hunt, Korben Dallas and Poncefort Pike became the oddly-named saviours of film

    “Be honest,” the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Josh Olson asked on Twitter yesterday. “Without looking it up, can you remember the name of Tom Cruise’s character in the Mission: Impossible movies?” The answer, obviously, is Ethan Hunt – aka “the living manifestation of destiny,” as Alec Baldwin snarled in the series’s fifth instalment. Olson’s underlying point, I think, is that Ethan Hunt isn’t a distinctive name for a man whose athleticism and daring makes him one in seven billion – it doesn’t stand out from the crowd like, say, Norville Quinge. (“Quinge is the living manifestation of destiny!” “This isn’t Mission Difficult, Mr Quinge, it’s Mission Impossible!”) Yet it has always struck me as one of cinema’s great action-hero names, and its smooth simplicity might be its greatest asset. The character of Ethan Hunt wasn’t part of the original Mission: Impossible TV series, but first surfaced in 1996 in the Brian De Palma-directed franchise opener. At this point in his career – think A Few Good Men, The Firm, Interview with the Vampire – the 34-year-old Cruise wasn’t primarily known as an action star. But tastes were changing, and the glistening, pumped-up bodies of the 1980s were a fast-receding memory. A decade beforehand, action heroes were called things such as John Rambo, John Matrix, John McClane, John Connor, John Spartan, John Kimble: eagle-eyed readers may notice a pattern. One authoritative, no-nonsense, single-handed syllable to start with, then a one-two punch surname – even the baptisms must have sounded macho. But a seismic cultural change occurred in 1991’s Point Break, which – with an outrageous disregard for convention – called Keanu Reeves’s hero Johnny Utah. Here was a softer name for a more sensitive breed of hunk: one who could plausibly serve as a lover as well as a fighter, and might even be susceptible to bromance. Over the next few years, the same went for Will Smith’s Steven Hiller (in Independence Day), Nicolas Cage’s Stanley Goodspeed (in The Rock) and Cameron Poe (in Con Air), and Bruce Willis’s Korben Dallas (in The Fifth Element) – as well as all of those playful and resourceful-sounding Jacks – Ryan, Traven, Sparrow, Bauer, Reacher and so on – who sprung up like Jack Russells, or Jacks-in-boxes, rather than clumping in Johnishly to sort things out.

  • The 2nd victim in the Tesla crash in Texas has been named. Elon Musk and police still don't agree if the car was driving itself.

    The 69-year-old Everette Talbot, an engineer, was named as the second victim. The mystery of who was behind the wheel is still unsolved.

  • Joe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

    Protesters evidently want all hands on deck in the push to make Washington, D.C. a state, and they're now headed to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) nautical home. Advocates for D.C. statehood are planning a protest on Thursday, Politico reported, and they'll be gathering at Manchin's house ... boat. "Yes," Politico writes for those unfamiliar, "[Manchin] lives on a boat docked in the harbor when he's in Washington." Indeed, the boat, Almost Heaven, is "anchored 8 miles south of the Capitol," a Time story described in 2014, going on to note that Manchin "routinely invites senators from both parties out for evening cruises." "I wasn't crazy on buying any real estate in Washington, not at all," Manchin told Time. The Washingtonian may have summed it up by writing, "Manchin lives on a boat because he doesn't like living here." In fact, this ended up sparking a Republican attack ad against Manchin in 2018, which slammed him for his "$700,000 D.C. luxury yacht." That's an assertion PolitiFact gave a "half-true" rating, writing that the boat's "40-foot length would generally qualify it as a yacht, but since Manchin lives there when he is in town, it could be just as easily described as a houseboat" — though he apparently purchased it for $220,000. Either way, it seems Manchin is one lawmaker who at any given moment — including, perhaps, as protesters gather — is always ready to sail away into the sunset. Today I learned from @politico playbook that Joe Manchin’s DC residence is a house boat... pic.twitter.com/oXIzR02irY — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsCaitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of California

  • Detectives: DNA solves 1985 slaying, rape of dementia victim

    A DNA test has led to the arrest of a suspect in the April 1985 slaying, rape and kidnapping of a 78-year-old woman who had dementia and had wandered from her home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it had arrested Richard C. Lange, 61, on first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual assault charges. The office did not release the victim's name, but 1985 news stories identify her as Mildred Matheny, who was found unconscious, nude and beaten along a remote dirt road, about 25 miles from where she had disappeared seven hours earlier.

  • CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

    There's been some heated discussion about whether it's safe, for you and others, to do outdoor activities without wearing a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is putting together new guidance for vaccinated Americans, CNN's Jake Tapper told chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Thursday evening, but "what does the science say about what the rules should be for people, like us, who are vaccinated?" Gupta said the research shows that fewer than 10 percent of all infections happen outdoors, and the odds of transmitting COVID-19 indoors is 18.7 precent higher than outdoors. "So keep those in the back of your mind. As a general rule," he said, citing Virginia Tech viral transmission expert Linsey Marr, "if you've been vaccinated and you are not vulnerable, high-risk, you really don't probably need a mask outdoors. But there is some common sense that comes into play here, as well: If you're in a very crowded outdoor setting where you're going to be stationary for a long period of time, and there's high viral transmission in your community — that's something you can check — then that's going to be more of a risk." As an example of how to weigh the risk and benefits, Gupta and Tapper discussed whether to see Dave Matthews perform outdoors this summer. "Whether a mask is needed outdoors depends on the circumstances, including local public health rules and whether you and the people you're with are vaccinated," Tara Parker-Pope writes in Thursday's New York Times. "Brief encounters with an unmasked person passing you on the sidewalk or a hiking trail are very low risk," but "if you stop to have an extended conversation with someone who isn't vaccinated, masks are recommended. Even outdoors, your risk of breathing someone else's air increases the longer and closer you stand to them." Walking the dog, riding a bike, jogging, hiking, and picnicking with members of your household or vaccinated friends are all negligible-risk activities for vaccinated people. Marr follows a "two-out-of-three rule" for public spaces where she isn't sure who has been vaccinated, she told Parker-Pope. "If you're outdoors, you either need to be distanced or masked," she explained. "If you're not outdoors, you need to be distanced and masked." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereCaitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of California

  • Gun control is a lost cause. Come despair with me.

    So strong is the constituency for firearms ownership in Congress that a law is on the books immunizing gun manufacturers.

  • Military experts told us who they think would win if Russia invaded Ukraine

    Russia could be in for a surprise: Ukraine has been fighting in Donbass for seven years. Its skills and equipment are vastly improved.

  • Meghan Markle and Archie Were Spotted in L.A.

    Come for Archie, stay for lunchbox inspo.

  • PGA tour star Rickie Fowler on Tiger Woods, investing and CBD

    PGA tour star Rickie Fowler joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to break down the importance of a Tiger Woods comeback, investing and CBD.

  • At Texas, a QB competition emerges between Thompson and Card

    When Casey Thompson and the Texas Longhorns whipped Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, there was little talk of a coming quarterback competition, let alone any whiff of a potential controversy at the position. Thompson looked very much like the future of the program after an 8-of-10 passing performance with four touchdowns in the second half in relief of injured Sam Ehlinger. Texas dominated, and so did Thompson.

  • Storms expected to arrive in DFW Friday afternoon; large hail, tornadoes possible

    There could also be heavy rain and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The storms are expected to move out of the region by Friday night.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court