Female in ‘very critical condition’ after being found shot in vehicle in Brighton Heights

A female is in critical condition after being shot inside a vehicle in Brighton Heights.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is live with more on this developing story through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Officers responding to a 12-round ShotSpotter in the area of Fleming and Falck avenues just before 11 p.m. found the victim inside a vehicle on Fleming with multiple gunshot wounds.

Firefighters gave aid until medics arrived and took her to a local hospital in very critical condition, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

One suspect approached the vehicle on foot and fired inside before leaving the area, an initial investigation shows.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Very dangerous decision’: DA was not notified of accused drug trafficker’s release from jail Center Township daycare worker charged with assaulting, endangering children Homicide suspect in custody after SWAT situation in McKeesport VIDEO: Pittsburgh Public Schools employee charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teenaged girl DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts