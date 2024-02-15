Female veterans working to overcome discrimination, gain recognition

Feb. 15—Female veterans are often met with skepticism about service to their country, and a group called Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization is trying to change the that perception.

Jerica Scullawl is vice president of the OKWVO Tulsa chapter, and said she has been accosted several times for parking in spots reserved for veterans at retail outlets and other places.

"A man parked there will be greeted with a 'thank you your service,' or a smile and a nod," Scullawl said. "I've had several instances of dirty looks my way, and of course, the b-word from a man who was saying [nonsense] to me last summer [about this]."

What makes it more frustrating, Scullawl said, is her vehicle has a Cherokee Nation veteran tag, and some people assume it is her husband's truck.

The OKWVO is a 501(c)(19) nonprofit war veterans service organization. The Oklahoma group was founded in 1986, and two chapters were formed later: one in the Tulsa area in 2012 and one in the Lawton/Fort Sill area in 2016.

The Veterans Administration has several efforts underway to promote equitable treatment of women veterans who may be struggling to get benefits and are experiencing a lack of recognition.

According to The Center for Women Veterans, there are about two million female veterans, or 10% of the total veteran population.

"Yet they continue to face significant barriers and challenges in accessing necessary health care and other services, while experiencing a lack of recognition. Women veterans are not only overlooked by those around them, but frequently struggle to consider themselves veterans," states the site.

The "I am Not Invisible" campaign started in 2017 to increase visibility. The aim of the campaign is to increase dialogue and awareness and inform people of the contributions, needs and experiences of women who serve, states the site for CWV.

All promotion for this campaign happened within the VA, with posters and information, according to Scullawl.

"No billboards, PSAs, nothing," Scullawl said.

Established in 1994 by Public Law 103-446, the mission of CWV is to advocate for equitable access to benefits, services and opportunities. The efforts of CWV includes education, outreach and collaboration, states the site.

Scullawl says it is a double standard, and of the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day, women make up a disproportionate share of this statistic.

The Suicide Prevention Resource Center reported on VA researchers who analyzed data from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia for 55 million veterans over a 40-year period.

"They found that the ratio of women veterans compared to non-veterans who died by suicide increased from 1.88 in 2013 to 2.15 in 2014. While suicide rates increased among both female and male veterans between 1999 and 2014, they increased more steeply among women than men," states the site.

Another point of discrimination is with the American Legion, which only allows female veterans to become auxiliary members, Scullawl said.

"This is the [category] created for wives, sisters and girlfriends, because women can't become full members of the American Legion," Scullawl said.

OKWVO is a sisterhood, urging women veterans to become more proactive, Scullawl said.

"Our oldest member just passed a few months ago. She was 100 years old and served in World War II," Scullawl said. "She walked in the Veterans Day Parade every year and in the last one was in a wheelchair."

The members of OWV had a meeting recently, and in the discussions, Scullawl said, every one of the members had similar experiences with the discrimination she has felt.

State Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, passed HB 2734 through the House committee on Veterans and Military Affairs Feb. 13. The bill designates June 12 as Women Veterans Appreciation Day. So far, 20 U.S. states and territories have recognized the day.

"This is the first step in a long-overdue acknowledgment of Oklahoma women's service and sacrifice to our nation," Menz said. "I look forward to working on this bill as session continues."

Scullawl's family has a long history of serving in the military. Her son was the first New Year's baby born at Fort Campbell in 1996 while she was with the 801st Battalion. Her grandfather served in the Korean War and her stepdad served in Vietnam. Another grandfather was at Pearl Harbor, and another was in France in World War I.

"All of us [women vets in our group] went through a phase where we didn't show our vet status; we had a quiet time. We went through the same training as men. We aren't looking for a pat on the back, we just don't want people to doubt us," Scullawl said.