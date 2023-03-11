Female victim shot, wounded in Riviera Beach

Cop lights

RIVIERA BEACH — A person was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon in a city neighborhood, Riviera Beach police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies, who were assisting Riviera Beach on Saturday, responded to a call in the 1400 block of West 36th Street at around 1:17 p.m. Deputies found a female wounded by gunshot and transported her to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Her injuries and medical condition were unknown Saturday afternoon. Police also released no further information about the victim, including her age, or further details about the shooting.

The incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public, police said. Detectives from the city's Criminal Investigations Division were on the scene Saturday afternoon, and there have been no arrests in the case.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call because many members of the Riviera force were attending a funeral for one of their detectives.

Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Loxahatchee and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on Twitter at @ValenPalmB. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: female injured in Rivera Beach shooting Saturday