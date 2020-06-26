Femarelle Is a Revolutionary Non-Hormonal Solution to Menopause Discomfort

Femarelle Fills a Much-Needed Niche in the Supplement Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Femarelle expands their reach, bringing their one-of-a-kind product to a greater number of United States retailers. Femarelle is a best-selling, non-hormonal supplement for use during different stages of menopause, and it has been making a difference in the lives of women all around the world.

Se-cure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Femarelle's parent company, was founded in 1997 with a strong, research-driven approach for integrating the traditional and botanical with the modern, scientific face of health. Femarelle not only fulfills a unique niche in the marketplace but caters to a specific and often unaddressed need in women's health products.

Femarelle has three different approaches to pre-menopausal, menopausal, and post-menopausal supplements, each tailored to the needs of women in different age groups and different stages of their life.

Femarelle Rejuvenate, for women over the age of 40 experiencing menstrual cycle fluctuations, which is the telltale sign of entrance into pre-menopause, Femarelle Rejuvenate returns women's hormonal balance supporting changing mood, loss of skin elasticity and fatigue.

Femarelle Recharge , for women over the age of 50 who may already be feeling the classic signals of menopause, like hot flashes and night sweats and assists with the additional aspects of menopause such as loss of libido.

, for women over the age of 50 who may already be feeling the classic signals of menopause, like hot flashes and night sweats and assists with the additional aspects of menopause such as loss of libido. And Femarelle Unstoppable, for women over the age of 60 who have already gone through the bulk of their menopause signals and are now focused on maintaining bone health, and vaginal health as they age.

Femarelle was designed to be natural and non-hormonal. Following the construction of Femarelle's state-of-the-art factory, countless safety inspections, and rigorous testing, the creators of Femarelle had come up with a formula that provides relief without increasing risks.

Femarelle's high efficacy, which can be felt within the first month of use and its high safety profile has been a major driving force to get many women to give this botanical formula a try. Now, for many women for whom hormonal therapy is not an option, Femarelle has been providing the highest grade of support for those experiencing menopause from the pre-menopause stage through menopause and the post menopause stage, catering to the different needs of women according to their age and symptoms.

Femarelle has gained the attention of researchers the world over for their unique formula, with experts such as Dr. Lila Nachtigall, one of the founders of the North American Menopause Society, who says,

"I recommend Femarelle to my patients, and because it's an over the counter product, I write it out on a pad for them - to make sure they get the right product, that they just don't go in and get any over the counter product - and I've really been very impressed by the absolute incidents of no side effects."

Femarelle is changing lives for women in their 40s and onwards, improving quality of life and comfort for years to come.

