'This is our feminist spring': millions of Mexican women prepare to strike over femicides

Dalilah Loza is 15 and dreams of being an orthodontist, or an economist - perhaps even a photographer.

But most of all she wants to be the voice of her mother.

“I’m the only one who can speak for her now. I’m her daughter. I’m the only one who really cares,” said the teenager, whose 33-year-old mother was murdered at their home in Tijuana last September in front of Dalilah and her baby brother.

Before last month Dalilah had never taken part in a political protest.

But when Mexican feminists hit the streets on Valentine’s Day to denounce their country’s worsening femicide crisis, she saw a chance to ensure her mother’s life and death were remembered.

Flanked by scores of mostly young female demonstrators, Dalilah marched on the attorney general’s office clutching a homemade placard with her portrait and the message: “I miss you, mummy”.

“My mum was the best mum in the world,” she remembered, her face lighting up. “You could tell her anything you liked and she’d never tell anyone. She was literally my best friend.”

Dalilah’s mother, Nery Rodei Pelayo Ramírez, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend on 16 September – one of nearly 4,000 Mexican women killed in 2019.

And with the violence still rising, a new generation of Mexican feminists – whose number Dalilah recently joined – are mobilizing with increasingly radical tactics in the hope of forcing their government to act.

“We won’t just sit around quietly waiting for another woman to be murdered or for another girl to be raped,” said Carolina Barrales, one of the founders of Circulo Violeta (Violet Circle), the Tijuana-based feminist collective that helped organize the 14 February protest there.

Related: Mexico: activists voice anger at Amlo's failure to tackle 'femicide emergency'

Barrales said her group wholeheartedly backed direct action as a means of halting gender violence.

In the country’s capital, masked feminists clashed with police and covered the presidential palace with blood-red paint and graffiti denouncing the president’s failure to protect Mexico’s women.

In Tijuana, activists in balaclavas attempted to close the busiest border crossing on earth, between Mexico and the United States.

“In Circulo Violeta, we believe in smashing whatever needs to be smashed, shouting whatever you need to shout, doing whatever you need to do,” said the 33-year-old mother of one.

“We aren’t vandals … but we do support this form of protest. It’s our last resort – and the last resort that they have left us … We shout and shout and nothing happens”.

This weekend activists will launch their latest acts of dissent: a nationwide rally on Sunday and a potentially historic 24-hour women’s strike on Monday in which upwards of 20 million Mexican women are expected to take part by staying at home.

“I think it will be a really important moment to show our muscles,” said Soraya Vázquez, a human rights lawyer who has been part of Tijuana’s feminist movement since the 1980s and called the current mobilization unprecedented in the city’s history.

Mexico’s feminist revolt has been gathering steam since last summer when demonstrators poured onto the streets for what was dubbed the “revolución diamantina” (glitter revolution).

Related: 'Why did she have to die?' Mexico's war on women claims young artist

But the current mutiny began in February with a trio of macabre, headline-grabbing femicides that shocked the nation and highlighted the government’s failure to protect women.

First came the killing of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla on 9 February. She was stabbed and skinned by her partner before having a picture of her corpse splashed onto a local tabloid’s front page.

Two days later a seven-year-old girl, Fátima Cecilia Aldrighetti Antón, was abducted and murdered in Mexico City, adding to the outcry.

In Tijuana, meanwhile, all eyes were on a third crime: the murder of Marbella Valdez Villarreal, a 20-year-old student whose body was found on a rubbish dump on 8 February. Photographs subsequently emerged showing Valdez’s suspected killer attending her funeral and placing flowers on her coffin.

Mourners of Marbella Valdez grieve over her casket during her wake at a funeral home in Tijuana on 14 February. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/AP More