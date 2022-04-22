Feminist student ‘bullied’ by trans activists loses bid to sue university

Raquel Rosario-Sánchez - JAY WILLIAMS

A feminist student “bullied” by trans activists should not have expected the university to protect her, a tribunal has ruled.

Raquel Rosario-Sánchez, 32, said she had been subjected to a two-year campaign and threats of violence by transgender activists which she claimed Bristol University bosses failed to stop.

Ms Rosario-Sánchez, who was accepted onto a PhD course at the University of Bristol in January 2018 and lists her academic specialism as “ending violence against girls and women”, claimed that she was targeted for attending feminist meetings that opposed allowing transgender women into female-only spaces such as toilets and domestic violence refuges.

She also claimed that she was harassed over her involvement with the campaigning group Woman’s Place UK.

The student, who previously alleged that the university “colluded” with the trans activists to “cancel her”, also claimed that university officials had failed to protect her when the row blew up over her use of the word “maternity”.

However, her attempts to sue the university for negligence, breach of contract and sex discrimination have now been dismissed by a judge at the Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre who said the institution had not failed in its duty of care.

‘No actionable breach of duty by university’

The court heard activists had protested against a talk by Ms Rosario-Sánchez, and labelled her as transphobic, and claimed she was “spreading hate about trans people”, yet returning his verdict on Thursday, Judge Alexander Ralton dismissed all her claims.

He acknowledged that there had been some occasions where she had been subjected to threats and violence but said: “No actionable breach of duty has been identified.”

Judge Ralton added: “This case is not about the general righteousness of the opinions of some persons within the transgender community or the female feminist community per se; it is about the defendant’s (university’s) management of a conflict which had arisen in this case.”

He said the university accepted Ms Rosario-Sánchez was “the victim of unacceptable behaviour particularly in the form of threat of violence” and added that he has “considerable sympathy for the claimant in her capacity as victim who perceived the accused as being given more protection and as having rights which somehow trumped her own”.

‘No evidence of malice’

Judge Ralton said that her complaints “could have been progressed in a much better fashion, and this has already been recognised by the university”, but added that “there is no evidence of any malice on the part of any member of staff”.

As part of her claim, Ms Rosario-Sánchez said she was told by diversity chiefs that the term “maternity” was now “problematic” and “exclusionary”.

She claimed that when she said that only biological women can give birth, she was reported to HR bosses for being “transphobic”, investigated by the university and ordered to apologise.

She also claimed the university dismissed her complaint about men being allowed in the female changing rooms at the pool.

Speaking after the case, Ms Rosario-Sanchez said the result was “unexpected”, while the university said it was “pleased” at the outcome and described the case as “incredibly challenging” for both sides.

Ms Rosario-Sanchez said: “The university was able to successfully argue they do not have a duty of care to students who, like me, face intimidation and violent threats from trans activist students and staff.

“The judgment, nevertheless, confirms I was the victim of the ‘violent, threatening, intimidating behaviour or language’ by trans activist students.”

She said that despite losing her case she was pleased she had been able to remove the “stigma of being a liar”.

‘My resolve remains unwavering’

She added: “While I have known the truth all along, I cannot emphasise enough how at peace I feel knowing that this dark cloud that has hung over my head every day is now gone.

“It took a tremendous amount of tenacity and determination to bring this case to trial, but I feel resolute that the public must be aware that this is how academic institutions are treating students like me when nobody is watching. This resolve remains unwavering.

“I did not deserve years of intimidation for daring to chair a feminist meeting or for defending sex-based feminism. Nobody does. No student should ever have to incur a psychiatric injury over violent and threatening behaviour by their colleagues, and the byzantine policies and procedures of academic institutions that are meant to protect everyone equally.

“Character is forged through adversity. While this outcome was unexpected, I feel no regret, no anger and no sadness within my heart about this. Standing up to bullies and the academic institutions that protect them will always be the right decision.”

In a statement, the University of Bristol said: “Following a complaint from Ms Rosario-Sánchez about the conduct of fellow students stemming from an external event held off campus, the university has found itself at the centre of a highly polarised debate around gender identity and rights.

“From the outset, we have sought to remain neutral in our management of this conflict and to follow our internal complaints procedure. While we are pleased the judge found this to be the case, dismissing all claims made against us, we acknowledge that this has been an incredibly challenging period for everyone involved.

“We wish Ms Rosario-Sánchez all the best for the future, especially with the completion of her PhD.”