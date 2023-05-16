Feminists criticise prison sentence for woman who murdered her rapist

Roxana Ruiz - Instagram

Feminists have criticised the prison sentence handed down to a Mexican woman who killed her rapist while trying to defend herself.

Roxana Ruiz was sentenced to six years and two months in prison for “excessive use of self-defence” for strangling a man who had entered her home, threatened and raped her.

The State of Mexico court accepted that the 23-year-old food stall attendant had been raped but the judge concluded that “a blow on the head” would have been sufficient for Ruiz to defend herself from her attacker.

Nos Queremos Vivas (We Want to Stay Alive), a Mexican organisation that campaigns against male violence, said the verdict was unfair and lacked a gender perspective.

“No woman should be jailed for defending lives that the state does not protect,” the NGO said in a statement.

“Roxana Ruiz’s life, as well as that of hundreds of poor women who are imprisoned today, will not improve by denying her the right to freedom; on the contrary, it perpetuates the existence of structural and cultural violence,” the statement continued.

In May 2021, Ruiz, who has a six-year-old son, was arrested by police in the city of Nezahualcóyotl, near Mexico DF, trying to drag a bag containing the chopped-up body parts of her attacker.

“Maybe I was supposed to let my attacker do as he pleased, possibly leaving me dead,” Ruiz said in a letter published in the Mexican media before the verdict was announced.

"I know that I will be sentenced for defending my body, for defending myself as a woman, for having punished my attacker, for not having kept quiet, and for having taken action.”

Ruiz’s lawyer told reporters that his client would be appealing the verdict, which also ordered her to pay damages and compensation of 286,000 pesos (£13,000) to the man’s family.

According to government statistics, 3,755 women were murdered in Mexico last year.

