New fence around the White House becomes a canvas for protesters

New fencing put up around the White House in an effort to keep protesters at bay has become a magnet for demonstrators, who've been decorating it with signs honoring George Floyd and demanding police reform.

Image: Protests in Washington after the death of George Floyd (LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters) More

The new taller fencing started going up around the White House complex last Monday, after federal officials forcibly cleared a part of the area of peaceful protesters shortly before President Donald Trump toured the area en route to a church that had suffered fire damage during rioting over the weekend.

The extra security measure was also implemented after The New York Times reported, and NBC News confirmed, that the president had been taken to a secure bunker during demonstrations on Friday.

The new fencing, which is about 8-10 feet tall, obscures views of the White House from the street, but protesters have turned it into a tourist attraction in its own right by hanging numerous signs along the fencing, including some with images of Floyd and others that say Black Lives Matter and calling for "police reform now."

Numerous demonstrators and visitors to the area have been posing for pictures in front of the signs.

Image: (Maya Alleruzzo / AP) More

It's unclear how long the fencing will stay up. A Secret Service spokesperson said last week that areas around the White House would remain closed until Wednesday.