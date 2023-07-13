A fence set on fire months earlier and a fight led to fatal shooting at Eastlake Park, documents say

A man who was arrested after a shooting at Eastlake Park told Phoenix police the other man set fire to his fence, and he feared for his family.

Larry Hall, 71, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed 60-year-old Jerry McGee, who he believed had set the fire two months ago and attacked him with a stick that day, according to court documents.

On July 11, just after 9:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to Eastlake Park at 1549 East Jefferson Street for reports of a shooting. Two different calls had come in, one from a man's girlfriend of four years and one from the Hall reporting the incident. When police arrived, officers met with Hall, McGee, and McGee's girlfriend around the southeast corner of the park.

McGee had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m.

In an interview with McGee's girlfriend, she told police Hall had pulled up in a pickup truck and began speaking with a woman, later learned to be Hall's niece and a friend of McGee. Following the talk, Hall exited his truck and approached McGee, who was seated at a covered picnic table, according to court documents.

A verbal argument began between the two and eventually turned physical when Hall grabbed a gray plastic bucket and swung at McGee.

McGee then grabbed a wooden stick and swung at Hall before the two were separated by McGee's girlfriend and Hall left the area.

Hall would return around ten to fifteen minutes later, this time with a handgun, said McGee's girlfriend, and shot him multiple times, documents state.

According to Hall's niece, McGee had a "previous issue" with a different family member, not present at the incident, and had been making comments earlier in the day while at the park about starting a fire at Hall's house.

Hall was told about McGee's statement when he arrived at the park to give his niece cigarettes, leading to the quarrel. Ultimately, Hall's niece told police that she believed her uncle acted to protect his family.

Hall corroborated his niece's statement, saying in an interview at police headquarters, that she had pointed out McGee and mentioned his statements about burning down Hall's house, according to court documents.

Hall told them he approached McGee initially to ask if he knew who he was, but McGee said he did not know Hall. Hall asked McGee if he was the one responsible for setting fire to his fence two months ago.

McGee admitted he had, which prompted the argument, according to court documents.

The order of events presented by Hall differed from what McGee's girlfriend told police. Hall said McGee instigated the squabble turning physical by reaching for a wooden stick on the table, then the two fought. McGee grabbed the plastic bucket and swung it at Hall.

Court documents state that Hall told investigators that he had left the park to go home and grab his gun and return to the park for "closure," saying he had "felt disrespected by the victim who had treated him like a dog."

Police prompted Hall about potentially reporting the incident to them rather than dealing with it himself, but Hall said he "wanted to handle the situation like a man," according to court documents. He told police he feared for his family and wanted to let McGee know to leave them alone.

As he came back to the park, Hall concealed the gun in his waistband and made his way toward McGee.

McGee then stood up from the table and ruffled through his pants pockets, but Hall said he did not see anything as McGee walked around the table. Hall denied coming to the park with the intent to kill McGee but brought his gun, so both men would have a weapon, court documents state.

Hall told investigators he fired once away from McGee as he kept walking toward him, then fired an unknown amount of times.

According to court documents, McGee was unarmed.

Hall was booked into jail on $500,000 bond and is facing one count of first degree murder.

