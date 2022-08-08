Fences and Other Shared Costs With Neighbors: Who Is Responsible?

Heather Taylor
·3 min read
Artazum / shutterstock.com
Artazum / shutterstock.com

When it comes to figuring out who is responsible for fences and other shared costs between neighbors, sometimes the legal responsibility depends on your state of residence and its local regulations.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Read More: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals

Here’s how to determine if a homeowner or neighbor should assume partial or full responsibility for situations where there is a shared outdoor-related expense.

Review Local Law

A common shared expense between neighbors is having a shared fence. Conflicts can quickly arise between neighbors over who is responsible for the fence’s maintenance, including paying for and making changes to painting, staining and other repairs.

Additional issues may also arise where neither neighbor is at fault. For example, a storm could cause a tree to fall in a neighbor’s yard and damage the shared fence. Who becomes responsible for repairs or replacement costs in this scenario?

Before escalating into any unnecessary conflicts, David Tully, realtor at eXp Realty, recommends checking state and local ordinances to determine policies for responsibilities of shared outdoor-related expenses.

“If you are living in a community, neighborhood, municipality or in a big city, there is a great possibility of existing law talking about the distribution of workload and expenses,” said Tully. “Depending on the local ordinance, the guidance of shared fences and their expenses and duties would be mentioned differently, but you can find a common point.”

For neighborhoods where there is an HOA or other shared community space, there may be different rules regarding shared expenses. Consult your HOA’s governing documents or speak with a representative to find out more information.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip For Service?

Discuss the Concern With Your Neighbor

The general rule of thumb in most jurisdictions is if a homeowner shares a fence with their neighbor, both are responsible for equally maintaining and repairing the fence. This is because the fence is on or close to the property line for both owners and both neighbors enjoy similar benefits from the fence.

However, there may be moments when issues arise or you don’t know what would be best for both parties. What if one neighbor wants a fence which is substantially more expensive than the agreed upon repairs? And what if a neighbor offers to cover the full expense for the shared fence even though there is no agreement between the neighbors?

Tully recommends resolving any concerns by talking directly to the neighbor in question. This helps sort out shared cost issues and ensure you maintain a good relationship with your neighbors.

“By communicating, you would get to know their concern which will provide insight into the problem. It’s easier to find a solution when both parties are willing to work together,” said Tully.

Come to an Agreement About Other Shared Expenses

The fence is just one example of a shared expense between neighbors. Others to think about include gate considerations, fall cleanup, snow removal, land modification and vegetation planting and trimming. Even the wall supporting or maintaining a fence can become a shared expense if the wall must be erected, repaired or replaced.

Mike Gregor, realtor at Cohen Agency SiM, LLC, said all shared costs must be divided equally among neighbors. The exception is if neighbors have prior negotiation on how they should pay for the building of the new outdoor-related item in question.

Neighbors should discuss costs of shared expenses together and come to an agreement that works for and benefits both parties. A conversation with the neighbor is a good way to start, Gregor said, as long as both sides are satisfied with the arrangement.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fences and Other Shared Costs With Neighbors: Who Is Responsible?

Recommended Stories

  • Lee’s Summit officials defend canceling Black teen’s birthday party at city water park

    Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation said they grew concerned after the birthday party at Summit Waves was advertised on social media and they couldn’t reach the renters.

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanCarlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational ShiftThe move is aimed at

  • India considers restricting sale of sub-$150 phones by Chinese firms -Bloomberg News

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is seeking to restrict Chinese companies from its sub-$150 phone market in a bid to revive the prospects of domestic players, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. The move would be a blow to Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3QbVvAu. The plans coincide with rising concerns in India about Chinese brands undercutting local smartphone makers, it added.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says

    "We forecast that US retail fuel prices will rally into year-end," Goldman Sachs analysts said, in unwelcome news for American drivers.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • Wrongful enforcement of DV protection order made family’s life hell, lawsuit alleges

    Dontey Watkins didn’t see his kids for 186 days and avoids Olympia to this day.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Indiana Abortion Law Has Eli Lilly, Cummins Rethinking Expansion There

    Eli Lilly said the new abortion law could hinder its ability to “attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.”

  • Working in Retirement? Here's Why It's Great -- and Why It's Really Not

    Retirement can mean different things to different people. For others, it's the time to do absolutely nothing after working for decades. Nobody knows exactly how much money they'll need in retirement because different lifestyles will require different financial considerations.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • The climate bill could short-circuit EV tax credits, making qualifying for them nearly impossible

    The U.S. Senate passed a far-reaching climate, energy and health care bill on Aug. 7, 2022, that invests an unprecedented US$370 billion in energy and climate programs over the next 10 years – including incentives to expand renewable energy and electric vehicles. Rapid and widespread adoption of electric vehicles will be essential for the United States to meet its climate goals. And the new bill, which includes a host of other health and tax-related provisions, aims to encourage people to trade

  • JetBlue airline boss over-hiring to beat staff exodus

    Low-fare carrier JetBlue said it is a necessary policy when recruiting, as the industry re-starts.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Parent sues Facebook alleging that excessive use of the platform caused her teenage daughter contributed to mental health problems

    A parent of a thirteen-year-old girl is suing Meta for allegedly failing to ensure users are not harmed from excessive use of Facebook.

  • 3 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

    It's true that 401(k)s can be excellent places to start investing for your retirement. Indeed, if you get a match on your contribution, investing to maximize that match is hands down the first investment you should make. When you look through the lens of your total financial picture, it can start to make sense to look at other accounts first, before going back to your 401(k) for investments above your match amount.

  • Why a recession will boost remote work

    Executives can’t continue to ignore productivity data to satisfy their personal preference for in-office work.