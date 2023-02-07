'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit

FILE PHOTO: Hungary PM Orban holds international media briefing, in Budapest
7
Gabriela Baczynska and Krisztina Than
·2 min read

By Gabriela Baczynska and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration.

The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria and the Netherlands led a growing choir of complaints about increasing arrivals. The bloc's border agency reported 330,000 irregular crossings last year, the highest since 2016.

EU states are bitterly split over sharing out the task of caring for refugees on their soil, and have for years focused on tightening their external borders to prevent people from arriving through unofficial - and often deadly - routes.

Countries including Poland, Hungary and Slovenia erected border fences to keep refugees and migrants away, though the EU executive European Commission, which manages the bloc's shared budget, has so far refused to pay for such barriers, saying it would run against liberal democratic values and human rights.

In a call ahead of the summit with his Polish, Belgian, Finnish, Maltese and Bulgarian counterparts, Orban called for EU financing for such projects, saying that "fences protect all of Europe", according to his press chief quoted by state news agency MTI.

The head of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, previously refused to fund "barbed wire or walls" though the Brussels-based executive offers money for physical border infrastructure like surveillance equipment.

"BROKEN"

The EU says Syrians, Afghans and Tunisians dominated among those arriving last year, and that only about a third of the people would get asylum, while the rest should be sent away.

Though it has taken in several million fleeing from Russia's war in the neighbouring Ukraine, the bloc is trying to return more people to the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia as growing irregular arrivals revive harsher policies.

In a joint letter ahead of the summit, the leaders of Malta, Denmark, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria and Slovakia said the EU's "current asylum system is broken."

"Irregular migration has once again become one of the most pressing issues in the EU," they said. "Without renewed and successful efforts ... irregular migration to Europe can only be expected to continue and increase in the coming years."

But deep divisions among the 27 EU countries over handling of migrants and refugees mean that agreeing a new, comprehensive migration and asylum system for the bloc by the next European election in 2024 is a tall order.

Rights groups criticise the EU's increasingly restrictive approach to migration as both illegal and inhuman. Other critics say talking tough about migration serves to score political points with right-wing voters and fails to account for labour shortages in an ageing Europe.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Quake Latest: Turkey Declares Three-Month State of Emergency

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s District Board in New BillTurkey declared a three-month state of emergency in areas struck by two massive earthquakes earlier this week, allowing the government more leeway for

  • Foreign Minister: Ukraine to send several dozen rescuers to Turkey

    Ukraine may send several dozen emergency workers to Turkey to assist in clearing the rubble after two devastating earthquakes hit the country, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on...

  • Bankrupt FTX Asks for Its Political Donations Back

    Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is so desperate to repay its creditors that it is clawing back any and all money the company and its ex-execs used for political donations. The company has even implied it will go after charities and other nonprofits politicians said they donated FTX’s money to if it doesn’t get its money back.

  • WazirX Calls Binance Allegations 'False and Misleading,' Plans to Seek Recourse

    Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said "allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated," according to a blog post published on Tuesday.

  • Kyrie Irving Reportedly 'Ecstatic' About NBA Trade Sending Him to the Dallas Mavericks

    Irving is expected to make his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers

  • China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say

    China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes. The Bank of Canada last month hiked its key interest rate to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years, and said the economy will stall in the first half of the year and could tip into recession. But analysts say a rebounding Chinese economy will likely fuel demand for Canada's major exports, including oil, natural gas, grain, cereals and other goods, making a much-desired soft landing for the economy more likely than previously thought.

  • Second person arrested for crimes connected to $4M theft from city of Lexington

    The two used an encrypted messaging service called Telegram to communicate, which revealed years of communications about fraudulent activity, according to court documents.

  • China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

    Dado Ruvic via ReutersAs the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Lau

  • Earthquake rescue efforts continue in Turkey, Syria

    Rescue efforts are continuing after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria. It toppled hundreds of buildings and killed more than 1,300 people. (Feb. 6)

  • Russian Gazprom creates its own private military company

    Russian corporation Gazprom Neft [third largest oil producer in Russia - ed.] is creating its own private military company. Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: "The energy monopolist Gazprom Neft is creating its own private military company.

  • Drone footage shows devastation on Turkey's border

    STORY: IHH said it dispatched a team of 1,100 search and rescue workers after a huge earthquake claimed thousands of lives across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria.More than 1,200 buildings were destroyed by the quake in Hatay province alone and where the city of Iskenderun is located.Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said hundreds have been killed in Hatay, which borders Syria.

  • THE BOYS Reveals a Diabolical Season 4 Episode Title

    The Boys will return with more supe spiraling, murder moments, and Butcher seeking blood in season four. Here's what we know about it so far.

  • Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

    Zambian authorities have rearrested eight Croatians Tuesday, preventing them from leaving the country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier. Zambian officials prevented the eight Croatians — four couples — from boarding a flight to leave the southern African country. On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers.

  • Factbox-Biden's State of the Union wishlist: new taxes on buybacks, billionaires

    U.S. President Joe Biden will renew his calls for higher taxes on billionaires and corporate stock buybacks in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, as part of his push to restructure the world's largest economy to be less favorable to the wealthy. These proposals, which mostly require Congress to pass new laws, are unlikely to become reality, given Republicans' control of the House of Representatives. Republicans' have pushed to slash funding for the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. tax agency, and could push for an extension of tax cuts passed under former President Donald Trump that mostly benefit the wealthy.

  • Hunter Biden's former business associate has raked in over $500K from pro-Biden super PAC

    The consulting firm co-founded by Hunter Biden’s former business associate raked in over $500,000 from a super PAC that helped elect President Biden.

  • Memphis police chief CJ Davis has been praised for her handling of Tyre Nichols' death. But critics say she's protected bad cops and empowered elite units that became abusive.

    Cerelyn "CJ" Davis swiftly fired the police officers who savagely beat Tyre Nichols, but critics say she has a history of overseeing police brutality.

  • Huge fire at Iskenderun Port after deadly quakes

    STORY: Turkey's maritime authority said on Monday (February 6) that the port had been damaged due to the major earthquakes. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake - Turkey's deadliest since 1999 - hit early on Monday morning. It was followed in the early afternoon by another large quake, magnitude 7.7, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless in Turkish and Syrian cities.More than 1,200 buildings were destroyed by the earthquake in Hatay province alone, where Iskenderun is located.

  • SpaceX's 1st Falcon Heavy rocket launched Elon Musk's Tesla into space 5 years ago

    Five years ago today (Feb. 6), SpaceX's brawny Falcon Heavy rocket left Earth for the first time ever, sending a car into orbit around the sun.

  • Chinese surveillance balloons during Trump, early Biden admin not spotted by NORAD, commander says

    Previous Chinese surveillance balloon incidents that occurred during the Trump administration and early under the Biden administration were not spotted by NORAD at the time, Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, told reporters Monday. VanHerck said that U.S. intelligence made NORAD aware of the threat posed by the surveillance balloons after the fact through "additional means of collection and made us aware of those balloons that were previously approaching North America or transit in North America."

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.