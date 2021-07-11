Fencing around U.S. Capitol removed six months after deadly Jan. 6 attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Linda So
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Linda So

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than six months after the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the remaining high-security fence surrounding the white-domed building has been removed, police said on Sunday.

Workers began removing the last of the eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing on Friday, which at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill and interfered with pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The decision to take down the remaining fencing was based on the current threat environment and recent enhancements to the Capitol Police's response capabilities, according to a statement released by the agency.

"We are prepared to quickly enhance our security posture should the need arise," said Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman in the statement.

More than 535 people have been charged in taking part in the Jan. 6 violence, when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s election win.

Five people died on the day of the violence and the day after, including a Capitol Police officer. Two police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol later took their own lives. More than a hundred police officers were injured.

(Reporting by Linda So; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A 7-point-plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president 'in days, not years' was handed out at CPAC

    An outlandish plan to restore Donald Trump to the presidency circulated at the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

  • Barron Trump Is So Much Taller Than Melania Trump in These Rare New Photos

    Melania Trump is back in New York City, and her potential semi-permanent relocation now has her teenage son, Barron Trump, joining her for an outing in the Big Apple. The mother-son pair were spotted leaving their Manhattan home (Trump Tower, of course) this past week on July 7, and it looks the youngest Trump, who […]

  • Donald Trump’s Reported Reaction to Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Dripping Captures the Chaos of the Moment

    The last few months of Donald Trump’s presidency were marred by chaos and confusion after he lost the election. One of the key moments to highlight those tumultuous days involved Rudy Giuliani and his campaign to get the election results overturned amid his allegations of voter fraud. The message behind that press conference was completely […]

  • Biden Ousts Trump’s Head of Social Security Who Continues to Say He Won’t Leave

    The now-fired Social Security commissioner called the move a “Friday Night Massacre,” adding, "I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security”

  • Iran's digital clock counting down to Israel’s doom goes dark amid power outages

    A digital clock set up by Iran's government meant to count down to Israel’s doom appears to have been shut off as power outages sweep the country.

  • Jovenel Moïse: President's widow speaks for first time

    Martine Moïse, who was injured in the attack which killed her husband, speaks for the first time.

  • Colorado governor ends state’s health emergency declaration, rescinds executive orders

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday concluded the state’s COVID-19 health emergency declaration.

  • Liberal California appeals court sees year of high-profile reversals at the Supreme Court

    When the Supreme Court handed down its two recent final decisions, one in a major voting laws dispute and the other addressing a donor disclosure requirement, both were considered victories for conservatives — and both were reversals of the country's most controversial appellate court.

  • Donald Trump Jr. was mocked for trying to crowdfund legal fees for his dad to sue Facebook, Twitter, and Google

    Donald Trump Jr. asked his followers on Telegram to donate to his father's PAC. Some people mocked the request considering his family's wealth.

  • The Creepy Trend That Sparked a Highway Standoff With a Black Militia

    Michael Dwyer/APDays after a bizarre armed highway standoff in Massachusetts involving a group called Rise Of The Moors, prosecutors face an unusual problem: at least two of the 11 defendants in the case refuse to identify themselves.“I am a free Moor, a national, a free, living man,” one unidentified defendant told a judge during his arraignment on Tuesday.The testimony was faux-legal nonsense. But in some seemingly widening circles, this jargon verges on religion. Over the past year, from Mass

  • The World’s Billionaire Factory Shudders as China Cracks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the kind of brazen PR stunt that Jack Ma might have dreamed up.But this wasn’t the flamboyant Chinese billionaire who disappeared from public view eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, bobbing up and down on a hydrofoil surfboard, clutching an American flag and exuding all the confidence of a man worth $130 billion.The contrast between the social media mogul’s July 4th Instagram video and the day’s big event in China could hardly have been starker. Regulators in Beijing

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • The rise of the anti-"woke" Democrat

    A growing number of Democrats are ringing the alarm that their party sounds — and acts — too judgmental, too sensitive, too "woke" to large swaths of America. Why it matters: These Democrats warn that by jamming politically correct terms or new norms down the throats of voters, they risk exacerbating the cultural wars — and inadvertently helping Trumpian candidates. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTop Democrats confide that they

  • Trump Jr's high-profile girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is 'annoying' Trump after she took a job with disgraced former governor, report says

    Trump reportedly told aides that he doesn't understand why Kimberly Guilfoyle joined Eric Greitens' Missouri Senate campaign, Politico reported.

  • GOP Pols Forced to Admit the ‘Big Lie’ Is BS During Farcical Texas Showdown

    Tamir Kalifa/GettyRepublican lawmakers were forced to admit they have not seen any evidence of widespread election fraud during a Saturday showdown in the Texas State House over restrictive “election integrity” measures being taken up in a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.The move was decried by Democrats as little more than an attempt to suppress minority votes. Experts say that unnecessary election security measures like the ones being proposed in Texas actually do nothing to make el

  • Lincoln Project, campus speech, critical race theory, Trump Org. charges and other top columns

    From Joe Trippi joining the Lincoln Project to critical race theory in American schools, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • GOP lawmakers caught on video telling activists to thank Manchin and Sinema for not blowing up the filibuster: 'Without that, we would be dead meat'

    Former Sen. Rick Santorum said in the video that Republicans are unlikely to roll back social programs once they're in place.

  • McMaster spars with White House over door-to-door COVID vaccine push

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the failure of states like South Carolina to provide accurate public health information about the vaccine is “literally killing people.”

  • Powerful gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil

    He is one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders and his threats risk plunging Haiti into deeper chaos.Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.In a new video address he says his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise."Many people from the opposition and stinking bourgeoisie joined together to betray the President. It is a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people. I ask all the groups (gangs) to mobilize. Take to the streets. We demand explanations about the assassination of the President. We had a problem with the President, but we have never said that foreigners can enter our territory to kill the President."Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday (July 7) at his Port-au-Prince home.Haitian authorities say a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans carried out the murder.The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country.The government is calling for U.S. and U.N. assistance.The U.S. says it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now while the request to the UN would need Security Council authorization.Cherizier says his followers will practice "legitimate violence".And that it's time for "the masters of the system" - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent who dominate parts of the economy - to "give back" the country.Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.Meanwhile in a taped recording Moise's widow Martine- who was also wounded in the attack- accused shadowy enemies of plotting his assassination to thwart democratic change.She says her husband had spoken of dark forces behind years of unrest - rivals and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics. Haitian officials have not provided a motive for the assassination or explained how the killers got past Moise's security detail.

  • Netanyahu vacates prime minister's residence in Jerusalem

    Benjamin Netanyahu and his family vacated the Israeli prime minister's official residence early Sunday, nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office with the formation of an alternate government. A family spokesman confirmed the Netanyahus left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly after midnight, in line with a deadline agreed upon last month with newly inaugurated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The Balfour residence had become a symbol of the Netanyahus' scandals, and was the scene of weekly protests against Netanyahu for much of the past year.