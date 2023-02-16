Fencing to protect nesting birds near Warwick Racecourse

A council is to install fencing in a meadow field where endangered birds are known to nest and raise their young.

The fencing will be put up in Lammas Field, near Warwick Racecourse, to protect skylarks and meadow pipits for the third year running.

It will be up from 20 February until the end of August, which would complete the three-year trial.

Warwick District Council said it seemed to be helping the bird populations on St Mary's Lands recover.

The effectiveness of the measures will be studied at the end of the trial and the results published.

"We have been encouraged by both evaluations and sightings of these increasingly rare birds that the installation of fencing around this area is having a positive impact," said Councillor Judith Falp, portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure & environment.

"We therefore feel that continuing the trial and leaving this habitat undisturbed over the crucial nesting season is a small price to pay if we have visible signs that the birds are starting to return to this location to breed."

She thanked the public, particularly dog owners, for "their continued understanding and support" as well as for all the positive feedback about the project.

The area has been changed this year to take into account a public right of way, which has been mowed to show its route, the council added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk