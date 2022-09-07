Fender bender leads to $40 robbery, Memphis Police say

A bump between two cars led to one man pulling out a gun and robbing the people in the other car for $40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 in the 1500 block of Cherry, MPD said.

The incident started when one car was backing out of a parking lot. A blue or silver BMW was sitting in the middle of the parking lot, according to police, when the other car bumped into it. Memphis Police said the collision left no noticeable damage. Still, the driver of the BMW got out with a gun in his hand, according to police.

The gunman demanded money from the people in the first car as another man holding a gun walked up on foot, police said.

According to Memphis Police, the victims could not leave until they gave the driver of the BMW $40.

If you recognize the BMW or the men pictured in photos released by police, MPD urges you to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

