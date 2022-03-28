Fender bender results in fatal stabbing of NYC man who wasn't driving car: Police

A fender bender is believed to have led to the death of a Bronx man, according to the New York Police Department.



Shortly before midnight Saturday a 42-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his right leg, WABC reports.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



NYPD believes the victim and suspect got into a minor car accident prior to the stabbing, but the victim was not the vehicle's driver. Investigators say a 36-year-old woman was driving at the time of the accident.



The victim and suspect got into an argument, police say. The suspect then stabbed the victim with an unknown weapon, got back into his car and took off.



Incident information provided to Fox News Digital did not contain a suspect or vehicle description.



No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Police say the identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.



No information was given about the relationship between the victim and the vehicle's female driver.