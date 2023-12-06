Fending off 'porch pirates,' vehicle break ins. How you can protect your holiday packages.

Regardless if you're an online consumer or just the lucky recipient of someone else's holiday generosity, odds are you're getting packages delivered soon.

Following hefty online spending over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, plenty of goods are expected to be brought to people's homes or get placed in cars after getting fetched from a delivery collection site.

Thieves have noticed and are taking packages left in cars and on doorsteps, according to law enforcement authorities, consumer specialists and neighborhood social media sites.

Here are steps to take to keep those 'porch pirates' at bay.

Protect packages from porch pirates

Doorbell cameras are "super helpful" at stopping or catching porch pirates, said Amber Orrey, outreach coordinator at the Mount Shasta Police Department. However, people who get home deliveries — and even those who pick up orders at Amazon lockers or retail stores — should take precautions, she said.

While not a guarantee you won't be the victim of a theft, you can make it harder for porch pirates to pilfer parcels.

"Check tracking notices. Have more expensive items sent to a locker or schedule a delivery time for when you’re going to be home," Orrey said.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for thwarting package thieves:

Don’t leave packages unattended for long periods and schedule deliveries for times you'll be home.

Ship merchandise to a physical store for pick up.

Require a signature for delivery if someone is home to sign for it.

Use a locker. Some retailers, including Amazon.com, offer secure package-receiving locations. You can access a locker with a key or code.

Take precautionary measures, like installing motion-sensitive lights or a door camera. In some cases, this equipment can discourage package thieves.

Call the police if you see someone stealing packages from a neighbor.

If you'll be out of town during the holidays, ask a trusted neighbor to check your porch for deliveries daily.

If you ask for a neighbor's help, give them a signed note with permission to come on your property and take your packages, just in case another neighbor spots them and calls the police.

And dole out some gratitude. Make sure you thank people afterwards and volunteer "to return the favor" when they're away, according to etiquette specialist Emily Post's Neighborly Manners guide.

Protect packages in vehicles

Mount Shasta police typically get package theft reports between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but they're not usually about porch pirates, Orrey said.

Instead, most reports are from people who had parcels stolen from their vehicles, she said.

To help reduce thefts from cars, keep those expensive items out of sight and away from car windows. No matter how small and friendly the town, "lock your vehicle,” Orrey said.

What to do if your package is stolen

There are steps to take if you believe your delivered package was stolen, according to police and the Better Business Bureau.

First, contact the retailer to ask if the package was actually delivered, and make sure it went to the correct address.

Check also with neighbors to make sure they didn't receive it by accident.

If a delivery company sends you a photo of your delivered package, look it over carefully to make sure it's really on your porch.

If it definitely was delivered to your address, and you're sure it's missing, report the theft to your local police department.

Have as much information about the date and time the theft took place, a list of contents and their value, the name and address of the sender and the approximate size and weight of the box. Then call your local police station's non-emergency phone number:

Redding: 530-225-4211

Mount Shasta: 530-926-7539

Yreka: 530-841-2300

