Fenix Resources Limited's (ASX:FEX) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Fenix Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fenix Resources is:

47% = AU$51m ÷ AU$108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.47 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Fenix Resources' Earnings Growth And 47% ROE

First thing first, we like that Fenix Resources has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Fenix Resources' exceptional 80% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fenix Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 33% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Fenix Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fenix Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Fenix Resources has a three-year median payout ratio of 44% (where it is retaining 56% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Fenix Resources is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Fenix Resources has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Fenix Resources' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Fenix Resources visit our risks dashboard for free.

