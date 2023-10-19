Fennville Mayor Dan Rastall will not seek re-election in November

FENNVILLE — Fennville Mayor Dan Rastall has decided not to seek re-election to the Fennville City Commission, he announced during a meeting Monday, Oct. 16.

Rastall initially filed to be on the ballot for the November election, but his petition was rejected, along with those of all other candidates who filed. Since then, Rastall said, he's taken time to reflect and decided not to file as a write-in candidate.

“It gave me a bit of reflection time to think about it,” Rastall, who accepted a job as facilities director at Fennville Public Schools in April, told The Sentinel. “Between the challenges of my new job, plus I have five kids, 10 grandkids, (and) I coach football and baseball, I thought it would be a good time to step away.”

Rastall feels he's leaving the city in good hands, giving nods to City Administrator Katie Beemer, Treasurer Camille Clark and Clerk Morgan Hummon.

“We’re in a good place right now," he said.

Rastall was appointed to the commission in May 2021, filling a vacancy left by previous commissioner Erik Almquist. In November 2021, he was selected as mayor by his fellow commissioners. The appointed term runs through next month’s election.

Rastall previously served 13 years on the commission, including eight as mayor, before deciding not to seek re-election in 2015, according to Sentinel archives.

There are four seats up for election on the commission this November, but no names will appear on the ballot. All four candidates who filed, including Rastall, were rejected due to errors with either petition signatures or incorrect or missing information on their affidavit of identity.

As a result, the election will be write-in only. As of Wednesday, Oct. 18, three candidates had filed to run as write-ins — incumbents John Edwin Jamros and Shawn Machan and newcomer Sarah Silter.

Commissioner Jim Hayden is also not running for reelection.

The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Any registered voter in Fennville is eligible to file as a candidate by submitting a declaration of intent form. There is no limit on how many candidates can file as a write-in.

It's important for voters to note that, although they're free to write-in whatever name they choose, only votes cast for registered write-in candidates will count. The four registered candidates who receive the most votes will be elected.

