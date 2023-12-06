Fennville names Carlos Lopez city’s first Hispanic mayor

Carlos Lopez, a pastor at Bread House Church in Holland, was recently appointed Fennville's first Hispanic mayor.

FENNVILLE — For the first time since becoming a city in 1961, Fennville has a Hispanic mayor.

The city commission appointed Carlos Lopez during a meeting Nov. 20. According to census data, nearly half of Fennville’s population — 47% — is Hispanic.

“They can now feel they have a voice in government and learn about the process as I’m learning,” Lopez told The Sentinel. “Since I can speak two languages, they can feel comfortable speaking to someone at the city and getting it addressed. I want to encourage more involvement in the process and bridge that gap.”

Lopez is a pastor at Bread House Church in Holland and New Life Church in Norton Shores. He also works to provide food, clothing and other items to families in Pullman each month, he said.

Lopez grew up in Fennville before his family moved to Texas. He returned 28 years ago.

Like all Fennville candidates in the November election, Lopez ran as a write-in. He said it was the encouragement of community members that inspired him to run.

“They said we need change, the time is now. I said ‘I’ll try the process. If it happens to turn out, then it will.’”

According to commission meeting minutes, returning commissioner Shawn Machan was first nominated for mayor, but the motion was voted down 5-2.

Three consecutive motions to nominate Lopez, Sarah Sliter and Seth Boeve each failed 4-3. A second attempt at nominating Lopez then passed by unanimous vote.

Lopez said he didn’t have plans to be mayor, but takes the office with a sense of purpose.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” he said. “I don’t take it lightly. We can’t solve all of your problems, but we want to hear them. We need people to come to the meetings.”

Lopez hopes to create further partnerships with surrounding communities.

“I’m trying to see where we can help our neighboring townships,” he said. “I want to reach out and offer resources to townships that are struggling."

